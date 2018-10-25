  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Pakistan vs Australia T20I series trophy has a ‘biscuit’ on top and Twitterati can’t keep calm!

Pakistan vs Australia T20I series trophy has a ‘biscuit’ on top and Twitterati can’t keep calm!

By: | Published: October 25, 2018 1:46 PM

A trophy has its own charm in any cricketing tournament or bilateral series. However, the same can't be said for the Tuc T20I Cup trophy for the ongoing series between Australia and Pakistan.

Pakistan cricket board, pcb, pakistan vs australia, pakistan vs australia trophy, pakistan vs australia biscuit trophy, pakistan vs australia t2oi series, pakistan vs australia t20 series, pak vs aus, pak vs aus t20i series, sports newsAaron Finch and Sarfraz Ahmed with the trophy. (Source: PCB/Twitter)

A trophy has its own charm in any cricketing tournament or bilateral series. However, the same can’t be said for the Tuc T20I Cup trophy for the ongoing series between Australia and Pakistan. The trophy was unveiled on October 23 by Pakistan Cricket Board and has a biscuit on top. Yes, you read it right! The trophy features a large biscuit on top of three stumps with a ball and has garnered some attention on social media.

The tweet by PCB has gone viral on Twitter with people brutally trolling the Pak Board. The International Cricket Council (ICC) too joined the fun and shared a meme. “You vs the trophy she told you not to worry about,” it captioned the collage which it had the Tuc trophy and the 2007 ICC Champions Trophy.

Here are some of the top tweets –

 

In the first T20I of the series, opener Babar Azam’s unbeaten 68 and Imad Wasim’s three wickets helped Pakistan crush Australia by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The win gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and also their biggest T20 victory over Australia.

The second and third T20 internationals will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, PCB have decided to issue NOCs to some of its players to take part in the T-10 League being held in November-December in Sharjah. In a statement, Pakistan board said that the decision was taken after due diligence.

“Furthermore the PCB’s own Anti-Corruption Unit also carried out a thorough review,” the statement read.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Stock Market

TRENDING NOW

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Switch to Hindi Edition