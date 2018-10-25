Pakistan vs Australia T20I series trophy has a ‘biscuit’ on top and Twitterati can’t keep calm!

Aaron Finch and Sarfraz Ahmed with the trophy. (Source: PCB/Twitter)

A trophy has its own charm in any cricketing tournament or bilateral series. However, the same can’t be said for the Tuc T20I Cup trophy for the ongoing series between Australia and Pakistan. The trophy was unveiled on October 23 by Pakistan Cricket Board and has a biscuit on top. Yes, you read it right! The trophy features a large biscuit on top of three stumps with a ball and has garnered some attention on social media.

The tweet by PCB has gone viral on Twitter with people brutally trolling the Pak Board. The International Cricket Council (ICC) too joined the fun and shared a meme. “You vs the trophy she told you not to worry about,” it captioned the collage which it had the Tuc trophy and the 2007 ICC Champions Trophy.

Here are some of the top tweets –

Brighto presents TUC Cup 2018 #PAKvAUS T20I series trophy unveiling ceremony. pic.twitter.com/9i0uPmtSoW — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2018

You vs the trophy she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/DUGWKWFTbE — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2018

Reaction of Lala when he saw tuc tuc trophy instead of boom boom bubble gum trophy pic.twitter.com/mkxabrOPDy — Ramiz Rashid (@ramizrashid4) October 23, 2018

If TUC sponsored world up 2019, trophy be like… pic.twitter.com/RJXSkCAQ6B — Shabbeer Syed (@shabby_25979) October 23, 2018

Hahahahah… This has to be one the most embarrassing piece of cup held by an Australian. They wouldn’t mind losing this one. ???????????? https://t.co/CSlTNRHudE — Aayush Jain (@aayushjtweets) October 23, 2018

is se acha trophy ki jaga biscuits k packets hi de dete sab ko ????????????????????#PakvsAus #PAKvAUS — عمارہ ???????? (@ammarah30) October 23, 2018

It looks like Sarfraz is presenting the trophy to Aaron Finch. — Nikhil (@NykhilChopra) October 23, 2018

WTF these no.1 and no. 3 T20I Teams Fights for Biscuit ? #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/lXvOKmVHMV — Naveen Sharma ???????? (@ur_sharma_g) October 23, 2018

What a horrendous trophy. Seriously you guys at @TheRealPCB need to hire better designers. This trophy is just a joke!???? — Haris (@iHarisMunir) October 23, 2018

This is not photoshop. Repeat: This is not photoshop! This is an actual cricket trophy. pic.twitter.com/nbr2cjp9WE — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 23, 2018

In the first T20I of the series, opener Babar Azam’s unbeaten 68 and Imad Wasim’s three wickets helped Pakistan crush Australia by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The win gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and also their biggest T20 victory over Australia.

The second and third T20 internationals will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, PCB have decided to issue NOCs to some of its players to take part in the T-10 League being held in November-December in Sharjah. In a statement, Pakistan board said that the decision was taken after due diligence.

“Furthermore the PCB’s own Anti-Corruption Unit also carried out a thorough review,” the statement read.