Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match preview: Know important details

In Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan will meet Afghanistan in their second Super 4 game on 7th September 2022, Wednesday at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). In the Super Four stage, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are the teams taking part.

Pakistan defeated India in their first game. Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka in their first. Now, the tournament is getting into a stage where every game is a must-win game for the sides. On Sunday, with India losing, there are no unbeaten teams in the tournament now.

About Asia Cup 2022

This is the 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament. The matches are being played as Twenty20 Internationals during August and September 2022. It was originally scheduled to be held in September 2020. However, due to COVID19, the tournament was postponed in July 2020. In October 2021, it was announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that Sri Lanka will host the tournament in 2022. Pakistan will host the 2023 edition.

In UAE, Asia Cup 2022 will be hosted by Sri Lanka. During the tournament (27 August – 11 September 2022), a total of 13 matches will take place. So far, India has also won the most 7 Asia Cup titles. With 5 titles, Sri Lanka comes next. Pakistan has won 2 titles.

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan (Probable Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan (Probable Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

In T20I cricket, Afghanistan is yet to beat Pakistan. The record is expected to remain intact. In Dubai, the top two teams will play the final. It will be played on 11th September. India will be hoping to reach the final.