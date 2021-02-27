Pakistan Super League 2021: Sandeep Lamichanne replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars squad

Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichanne of Nepal has replaced Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars squad for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League. The 20-year-old Lamichanne has previously represented Lahore in seven games of Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 league in 2019.
Rashid left for national duty after featuring in Lahore’s victories against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in the first two matches. In Rashid’s absence Lahore lost their first game against Multan Sultans by seven wickets on Friday.
However, Lahore still are the joint leaders with Islamabad United after winning two of their three matches. Lamichanne boasts an impressive Twenty20 record, claiming 34 wickets in 21 internationals at an average of 14.55 and economy rate of 6.51 runs per over.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.