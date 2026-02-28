Pakistan’s journey in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage reached a “calculators-out” phase. After a heartbreaking defeat to England and a rain-abandoned game against New Zealand, Pakistan sat in third place in Group 2 with just 1 point and a damaging Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.461. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s 61-run victory over Sri Lanka on Wednesday had vaulted them to 3 points and a massive NRR of +3.050.

But, as New Zealand lost to England on February 27 (Friday), Pakistan remained alive in the race to the semi-final. They beat Sri Lanka on February 28 (Saturday) by five runs, but despite that, failed to reach the semi-final, having same number of points as New Zeaand.

Pakistan needed to do this to qualify for semi-final after England beat New Zealand

For Pakistan to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final from Group 2, they needed England to beat New Zealand. That happened. After that, they needed to cover the huge net run rate gap between them (-0.461) and New Zealand (+1.390). Pakistan batted first against Sri Lanka after losing the toss and posted a great total of 212 runs. To overcome New Zealand’s net run rate, the Men in Green had to bowl out or restrict Sri Lanka to 147 to qualify for the semi-final.

But eventually, Sri Lanka scored 207/6, which was way beyond the desired target.

How much should Pakistan win by as they are batting first to reach semi-final?

Pakistan having been asked to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field at Pallekele, where the match was played, posted 212 thanks to century from Sahibzada Farhan. In this case, Men in Green must have won by at least 64 runs. If they had gotten a victory margin that was more than that, it would have been even better. But it wasn’t to be.

Scenario 1: Pakistan Bats First (Winning Margin)

Pakistan ScoreTarget for Sri LankaMax Runs Sri Lanka Can ScoreRequired Winning Margin
21221314764+ Runs
1601619664+ Runs
17017110664+ Runs
18018111665 Runs
19019112665 Runs
20020113665 Runs
PAK Qualification Scenario: When Pakistan didn’t want to happen?

Pakistan faced Sri Lanka on February 28 (Saturday). They had the equation at their helm. With Sri Lanka struggling big time, the Men in Green backed themselves to qualify for the semi-final. Thus realistically, Pakistan did stand a chance and they needed a miracle to happen. But, that miracle could have been stopped by rain and that’s what Pakistan didn’t want to happen. Well rain did not wash away their chances, but Sri Lanka did.

Group 2 Points Table and the Net Run Rate (NRR) Mountain that Pakistan failed to climb to reach Semi-Final

TeamPlayedPointsNRRStatus
England (Q)36+1.096Qualified
New Zealand (Q)33+1.390High Probability
Pakistan (E)33-0.123Eliminated after failing to win last game by 64 or more runs.
Sri Lanka (E)20-1.950Eliminated