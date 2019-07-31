Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali clarifies on reports of marriage to Indian girl, says ‘families yet to meet’

Hassan Ali has represented Pakistan in 53 ODIs picking 82 wickets.

Pakistan fast-bowler Hassan Ali took to Twitter on Tuesday to clarify that his marriage with an Indian girl hasn’t been confirmed yet. A report in the Indian Express stated that Hassan will marry a Haryana girl Shamia Arzoo in August. The Pakistan cricketer was quick to clarify that the two families are yet to meet and decide upon it.

“Just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah. #gettingreadyforfamilymeetup,” Hassan posted on Twitter.

Hassan also told the Indian Express that he had indeed met an Indian girl in Dubai, but the marriage wasn’t final yet. “I don’t know from where they (media) got the date,” Hasan said.

Shamia Arzoo is 26-year-old and hails from Faridabad. She is an aeronautical engineer working as a flight engineer in Emirates Airlines. Her father, Liyaqat Ali, is a retired Block Development Officer with the state government. She has previously worked with the Jet Airways.

Arzoo’s elder brother had told Indian Express that his sister would be getting married to the Pakistan athlete next month in Dubai. “We will go to Dubai around August 15-16 where the nikaah will be held the same week and walima will be done later,” Akbar Ali was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Another report in Amar Ujala quoted Arzoo’s father Liyaqat Ali as saying that at least 10 family members would leave for the UAE on August 17. Hassan would become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.

Hassan Ali made headlines last year after he celebrated his famous wicket-taking pose at the Wagah-Atari border. He has represented Pakistan in 53 ODIs picking 82 wickets. In the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019, Hassan featured in four of the nine games that Pakistan played.