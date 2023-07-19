Pakistan expresses displeasure over ICC’s revenue distribution for member countries – Here’s what it says

Even as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has welcomed the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s decision to double its revenue model for the 2024-27 cycle, it has also expressed its displeasure over the same. Recently, the ICC announced the revenue share percentage from its $600 million pool for its member boards.

Of the total amount, Pakistan has been granted $34.51 million of the total share, which means 5.75 percent of the total amount. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was the top gainer of the revenue, earning $230 million, which means 38.5 percent of the total share.

PCB Statement

Releasing a statement, the PCB said that, in accordance with its constitutional right, the board was looking to get more information to better understand the rationale behind the allocation of weights for every criterion and the calculation of the distributions among different boards. “The PCB felt that in the absence of all relevant information, data and formulae, such a significant decision should not be taken in haste”, it added.

The board further noted that even as most of the members did not feel it important to defer with the international cricket body and voted in the latter’s favour, PCB has decided to submit its dissent as a matter of principle.

“This increased share of revenue will mean that a far greater investment can be made in developing cricketing skills and will be beneficial in taking Pakistan Cricket to new heights,” it further added.

Revenue of other boards

Apart from the BCCI and PCB, the Australian and England boards also received 6.25 percent and 6.89 percent of the total amount. A report by ESPNcricinfo had earlier said that a $3 billion TV rights deal for the next three years is expected to produce most of Pakistan’s 5.75 percent ICC’s expected income.

In a release earlier, the ICC had said, “Every ICC Member will receive significantly enhanced funding with a strategic investment fund ring-fenced to drive global growth initiatives in line with the ICC Global Growth Strategy.”