The 50th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka saw the Men in Green skipper Salman Ali Agha announce three changes in the side. The biggest change was the exit of Babar Azam. Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza are also out. The players coming into the side are- Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka skipper on the other hand said that his side had made two changes with Kamil Mishara replacing injured Kusal Mendis after the latter is out injured. They have made one tactical change, bringing in Janith Liyanage, a better bater and part-time spinner in place of Dushan Hemantha.

In the Super 8 matches, Sri Lanka have lost against New Zealand and England and are sitting last, in the Group 2 table with zero points. Meanwhile, Pakistan are at the third position in the Group 2 table with one point earned after an abandoned match against New Zealand due to rain.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: Weather report

According to Accuweather, Pallekele could see an average temperature of 33 degree celsius, ranging from 32 to 36 degree celsius. The wind gusts are expected to be at 24 km/h with a one per cent probability of precipitation. The cloud cover on the match day could be 11 per cent with zero probability of thunderstorm.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium offers a surface with reliable pace and bounce that generally favors aggressive stroke-play and provides early carry for the fast bowlers. While the pitch is a batter’s paradise during the powerplay, it tends to slow down and become “tacky” as the game progresses

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq, Salman Mirza

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

