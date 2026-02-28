Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: The 50th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 features a high-stakes Super 8 Group 2 encounter between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on February 28 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to begin at 07:00 PM IST at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This match is effectively a must-win for both sides to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Pakistan currently have one point following a rain-affected washout against New Zealand and a loss against England by two wickets. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are fighting for survival in the group with no victory in the Super 8 games till now.

When and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streaming in India?

Catch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup clash live on February 28, at 07:00 PM IST. Watch the broadcast on Star Sports or stream it via JioHotstar for real-time scores and commentary.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live on Star Sports and HotStar?

Watch the match live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. For digital viewers, the live stream is available exclusively for subscribers on the JioHotstar app and website.

PAK vs SL Live Streaming Details For Sri Lanka and Pakistan

For Pakistan: Matches are streamed live on the Tamasha, ARY Zapp, and Tapmad platforms. The tournament is also available digitally via the Myco app and website. Linear coverage is provided by PTV Sports, PTV Home, and Geo Super

For Sri Lanka: Fans can stream matches live via the ThePapare.com website and the Dialog Play mobile app. Dialog TV is the official broadcast partner, providing comprehensive coverage across the island. Additional coverage is available through PEO TV and the free-to-air partner TV Supreme.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq, Salman Mirza

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha