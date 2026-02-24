PAK vs ENG Live Streaming: Cricket fans are ready for one of the biggest and most exciting matches of the Super 8 stage as England face off against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The clash promises high intensity skill and plenty of drama as two strong sides battle for a place ahead in the tournament and determined to move closer to the semifinals. The match is expected to be full of energy, skill and tense moments.

England, led by Harry Brook, have looked confident and well organised in the tournament so far. They picked up important wins in the group stage against the Scotland and the Italy which helped them qualify for the Super 8s.

England vs Pakistan Live Blog

Their batting unit has been steady with different players contributing when the team needed them most. The bowling attack guided by Sam Curran and Adil Rashid has also performed well.

With a good mix of pace and spin England looked balanced and capable of either defending a big score or keeping opponents under control.

Pakistan have also moved forward after a strong group stage outing barring their defeat against India. A big win over Namibia gave them confidence. Their first Super 8 match against New Zealand in Colombo was called off due to rain, adding more pressure in Group 2.

When and where to watch ENG vs PAK live streaming

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup match will start at 7:00 pm IST on February 24. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

How to watch ENG vs PAK live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad

England squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.