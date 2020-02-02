Painful victory: Rohit Sharma retires hurt during India’s T20 win against New Zealand; Read details on his injury

Rohit Sharma (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

Star Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, who was standing in as the skipper in place of Virat Kohli, injured his calf while Team India batted in the first innings of the fifth and final T20 International against New Zealand.

An official update on the injury from BCCI said the severity of Rohit Sharma’s injury was being assessed. During the post-match presentations, KL Rahul said he hoped Rohit would recover soon. India play New Zealand in a three ODI series beginning Wednesday.

Sharma did not come out to the field during New Zealand’s run chase at the Bay Oval and couldn’t captain the Indian side after contributing 60 runs off 41 balls as India put up 163 runs on board. The Kiwis faltered in their chase and India emerged victorious by 7 runs. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets for 12 runs as India restricted the hosts to 156 at the loss of nine wickets. India won the 5-match T20 series 5-0.

Rohit who was batting at the number three spot injured his calf while hitting a six, and walked off the field in discomfort. KL Rahul captained the side in his absence and did a fine job considering India pulled off a victory after the Kiwis looked in a comfortable position at some points during the chase.

Rohit Sharma was the stand-in captain after Virat Kohli was rested for the dead rubber. Sanju Samson and KL Rahul opened the Indian innings despite Rohit’s return to the side after sitting out for the 4th T20 International. Rohit completed what was his 25th T20I half-century in 35 deliveries and looked all set for another big one but for the injury.

Twitter went into a meltdown after Rohit Sharma hobbled off with fans worrying if he would play a role in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday.