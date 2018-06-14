Portugal vs Spain LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch on TV

Portugal vs Spain LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo will be the captain for Portugal. (Reuters)

Portugal vs Spain LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: In the first high-profile encounter of the 21st edition of FIFA WC, Spain will take on its European neighbours Portugal on Friday at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi. Portugal entered the tournament as Favourites and European Champions.The magician will turn 37 by 2022 edition set to take place in Qatar and would like to make this edition a memorable one.Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 in the knockouts of FIFA World Cup 2010 but it was 8 years ago. The Spanish side will be led by their notorious captain Sergio Ramos. The team suffered a massive setback ahead of their first match as Julen Lopetegui was sacked as the head coach of Spain and was replaced by former Spanish footballer Fernando Hierro. “If I wasn’t convinced that we can make something great, I wouldn’t be here,” said Fernando as he seemed confident before the first game.

When will the Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Portugal vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 15, 2018.

Where will the Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Portugal vs Spain, FIFA world cup will be held at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

What time will the Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Portugal vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

All FIFA World Cup 2018 matches will be streamed live on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates of Portugal vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2018 match on Financialexpress.com

Here are the squads –

Spain: David de Gea, Pepe Reina, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jordi Alba, Nacho Monreal, Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Cesar Azpilicueta, Sergio Busquets, Isco, Thiago Alcantara, David Silva, Andres Iniesta, Saul Niguez, Koke, Marco Asensio, Iago Aspas, Diego Costa, Rodrigo Moreno, Lucas Vazquez.

Portugal: Anthony Lopes, Beto, Rui Patricio, Bruno Alves, Cedric Soares, Jose Fonte, Mario Rui, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Ricardo Pereira, Ruben Dias.Adrien Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Joao Moutinho, Manuel Fernandes, William Carvalho, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva.Cristiano Ronaldo, Gelson Martins, Goncalo Guedes, Ricardo Quaresma.