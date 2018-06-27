Over one billion and counting! ICC’s biggest-ever research reveals cricket’s potential worldwide

As many as 95% fans showed their interest in ICC global events with ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC World T20 being the most popular. (Source: ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday revealed the results of the largest ever market research project stating that there are over one billion cricket fans across the globe with the average age of 34 and a demographic breakdown of 61% male and 39% female. The research was conducted by the ICC and its members to understand the growth potential of the sport and help shape its development. The governing body believes that the research would also help it and its members in shaping and implementing their fan engagement strategies.

The study also throws light over the long-standing debate of T20 cricket affecting the popularity of the longer format. It showed that two-thirds of fans over the age of 16 who were interviewed are interested in all three international formats of the game.

About 70% of the fans said that they are still interested in Test cricket with fans in England & Wales showing the strongest interest in this format (86%), South Africa lead the interest in ODI cricket (91%) and Pakistan in T20I cricket (98%). However, T20I remains to be the most popular format with 92% fans showing interest followed by ODIs in which 88% fans are interested.

As many as 95% fans showed their interest in ICC global events with ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC World T20 being the most popular.

The women’s game has also gained popularity on the back of last year’s ICC Women’s World Cup with two-thirds of cricket fans showing their interest in women’s cricket (68%) and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup (65%). In addition, 70% of fans want to see more live coverage of women’s cricket.

The ICC will use the data from this research to guide decision-making and its approach to growing fans and participants in cricket.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said that called the results of this research exciting and added that they will help to drive the sport forward. “It is the first global market research project ever undertaken in the sport and having more than one billion fans in the surveyed age category of 16-69 alone, with an average age of 34, is undoubtedly an exciting and strong position from which we can drive the sport forward,” he said.