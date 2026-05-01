While Indian sports fans have long resigned themselves to paying 10x the face value for IPL and World Cup tickets, the Canadian province of Ontario has just shown the world how to kill the predatory resale market.

In a historic move, FIFA has officially removed all World Cup 2026 tickets for matches at Toronto’s BMO Field from its official resale marketplace. This follows the passing of Ontario’s “Putting Fans First Act” (Bill 97), a piece of legislation that strictly bans the reselling of event tickets above their original face value.

The Law: Breaking the “Dynamic Pricing” Trap

The legislation, which became law on Friday, April 24, 2026, specifically targets the practice of “price gouging” by professional resellers and platforms. Under the new rules:

No person or platform can sell a ticket for more than the original face value (the “all-in” price including initial fees).

(the “all-in” price including initial fees). FIFA’s official marketplace is currently being reconfigured to comply with the cap. Previously, some Category 3 tickets for the final had been listed by sellers for as much as $11.5 million .

to comply with the cap. Previously, some Category 3 tickets for the final had been listed by sellers for as much as . Secondary platforms like StubHub, which currently list Toronto tickets (such as Canada vs. Bosnia) for over $72,000, have also been ordered to update their systems to comply or face massive penalties.

The Contrast: Why IPL Fans Continue to Suffer

The move by Ontario highlights a glaring legislative gap in India. Despite the Indian Premier League (IPL) being one of the world’s most profitable leagues, Indian fans are routinely exploited by a thriving “Black Market” because:

Absence of a Resale Cap: India lacks a “Fan Protection Act” that caps secondary sales. Platforms and scalpers are free to buy tickets in bulk and flip them on third-party sites for 500%–1000% profits. No Pressure on Organizers: In Ontario, the government explicitly told the Premier’s Office that “FIFA will be subject to the cap, no exemptions.” In India, organizers often distance themselves from secondary pricing, labeling it a “demand-supply” issue. Revenue over Regulation: While the Indian government has classified IPL tickets as a “luxury service” with high GST, the focus remains on tax collection rather than protecting the middle-class fan from scalping.

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A Watershed Moment for Sports Fans

Currently, resale tickets remain available for the other 15 host venues across the US and Mexico, where variable pricing and high-markup resales remain legal. Toronto stands alone as a “no-profit zone” for scalpers.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery confirmed that the province is determined to ensure that “regular fans aren’t priced out of their own stadiums.”

The Bottom Line: As Toronto prepares for its opening World Cup fixture on June 12, 2026, Ontario has set a global precedent. For the IPL audience in India, where ticket “blacking” is an accepted seasonal tax, the Canadian model serves as a bitter reminder of what happens when a government chooses to put fans before the “dynamic” bottom line