‘One person, one position’: BCCI takes Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, others to task over multiple contracts

Cricket fans across the country may soon see a shake-up in Star Sports panel of experts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set to hand two weeks' time to veterans to choose between their commentary assignment or the board and IPL. Cricketers who are yet to come out of retirement have also been barred from appearing as a commentator by broadcasters, The Indian Express has reported. In an order passed on a complaint related to internal conflict of interest, BCCI\u2019s Ethics Officer D K Jain questioned the presence of stars like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh other former and current cricketers in the commentary box for the World Cup, that is being held in England. It is believed that Jain pointed out that experts were flouting recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Justice R M Lodha committee on conflict of interest since they were seating on multiple positions either in BCCI or IPL. Pointing out the principle of 'one person, one position,' Jain ruled that former India skipper Sourav Ganguly who is a Delhi Capitals mentor, alongside being a member of Cricket Advisory Committee, Star Sports commentator as well as chief of Cricket Association of Bengal, can be only be seen in one role. In a similar manner, Laxman and Tendulkar can either continue with their assignments with Sunrisers Hyderabad or Mumbai Indians respectively or continue as Star Sports commentators. On current players, who are yet to come out of retirement, the order said players like Parthiv Patel, Harbhajan Singh, Manoj Tiwary and Irfan Pathan may take up the mike after they hang their boots. Sanjeev Gupta, the complainant and Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member appreciated the move saying,\u201cThis said order today dated 20.06.19 has set the precedent\/ benchmark for every individual associated with BCCI\/ every state unit\/ IPL\/ TV broadcaster, production etc & every BCCI member & every administrator of BCCI & all state unit administrators & every employee and every contractual person of BCCI & all state units, etc., to 100 per cent comply (with) the law of the land.\u201d