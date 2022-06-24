Olympics 2036: India may host 2036 Olympics, Russia says ‘happy to help’

Olympics 2036: Russia has been globally ostracized from the sporting world after the invasion of Ukraine. In such a situation, Russia has offered to help India in hosting the 2036 Olympics if India gets the opportunity. The International Olympic Committee will take the final decision on who will be given the hosting of the 2036 Olympics.

However, no concrete official steps have been taken in this regard, India has repeatedly expressed its desire to host the 2036 Games in Ahmedabad.

Last year, Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batran proposed a unique bid to organize the Olympics in nearby cities with Ahmedabad at the centre. Two months ago, Gujarat’s Advocate General Kamal Trivedi told the Gujarat High Court that “we are preparing for the 2036 Olympics and the Olympic Committee will visit here in 2025”. During the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also said that the complex is capable of hosting the Olympics.

On Wednesday, during his visit to India, Matytsin told RIA Sport that Russia was very happy that India is hoping to host the Games. If such a dream of hosting the Olympic Games comes true, then it will be another criterion for the stable development of the country. Russia is always open to interaction and ready to share the experience of hosting the Olympic Games, and we have done this many times, so if a decision is made, then Russian specialists will be happy to help in organising the Olympic Games in India.

According to media reports, Matytsin also proposed a friendly football match between 35th-ranked Russia and 108th-ranked India in the world football rankings.

Sports Ministry sources said the ministers explored areas of collaboration in sports, including the exchange of technical knowledge between players and coaches.

India had two times tossed its cap in the ring to have the Olympics — for 2024 and 2032 — yet couldn’t assemble a bid. With the hosts for the next three Olympics already decided— Paris in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032 — the next opportunity will come in 2036.