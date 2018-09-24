Olympian Sindhu only sportsperson in Forbes India’s maiden 22 ‘tycoons of tomorrow’ list

The magazine, known for its annual rich list, said this is an India-specific property adding the ranking is not based on their networth alone.

Badminton player and Olympian PV Sindhu is the only sportsperson featuring in the Forbes India’s maiden ‘tycoons of tomorrow’ list of 22 young achievers in the fields of business, acting and sports. Other prominent names in the list are Karan Adani, chief executive of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone; Anant Goenka, group executive director of Indian Express; Ashni Biyani, managing director of Future Consumer; and the Birla scion Ananya Birla, founder of Svatantra Microfinance, co-founder, CuroCarte and co-founder of Mpower.

The magazine, known for its annual rich list, said this is an India-specific property adding the ranking is not based on their networth alone. The list also includes Radha Kapoor Khanna, the daughter of Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor and founder of The Three Sisters: Institutional Office; Nadia Chauhan of Parle Agro fame; PC Musthafa, co-founder of iD Fresh Food; Girish Mathrubootham, founder of Freshworks.

Other names are Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath, the co-founders of Zerodha; Ameera Shah of Metropolis Healthcare; Siddharth Bindra of Biba Apparel; Anant Goenka of Ceat; Upasna Kamineni Konidela of Apollo Hospitals and Vikram Shroff of UPL. Real estate developer Lodha group’s Abhishek Lodha; Archit Gupta, founder of Cleartax; Zorawar Kalra, founder of Massive Restaurants; actors

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar; Ankur Jain, founder of Bira 91 beer and Ritesh Agarwal of Oyo Rooms also feature in the list. “The list recognises the scions of family-managed businesses, first-generation entrepreneurs, and actors and sportspersons, who have displayed the dynamism to revitalise an existing enterprise, or have created something new, and, in the process, redefined the rules of business, industry or their craft,” the magazine said.

It clarified that the ‘tycoons of tomorrow’ is not a ranking but a qualitative selection based on a long-list compiled by the Forbes India team, and suggestions made by a six-member jury.