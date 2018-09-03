Odisha Governor felicitates Dutee Chand

Chand said, “I got this success due to all of your love affection and good wishes. The success is not only of mine, but credit for it goes to the people of Odisha.” (AP)

Odisha-born sprinter and double silver medallist in Asian Game 2018 Dutee Chand was felicitated by Governor Ganeshi Lal at function here Monday. “Strong will power and determination bring success to anybody. Dutee has got the success due to her will power, determination and hard labour,” the Odisha governor said. Through her hard work and determination, the star athlete would be able to bring more laurels to the state and the country, Lal said.

A host of other distinguished persons and dignitaries felicitated Chand at the function for her achievements. Presiding over the programme, Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS said Chand succeeded in achieving her goal through hard labour and determination.

Chand secured silver medal in both 100 metre and 200 metre in the Jakarta Asian Games. Chand said, “I got this success due to all of your love affection and good wishes. The success is not only of mine, but credit for it goes to the people of Odisha.” She also expressed gratitude to the Centre as well as Odisha Government for their support and cooperation which acted as an inspiration for her.