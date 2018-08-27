​​​
  3. Odisha CM announces cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore for sprinter Dutee Chand

Odisha CM announces cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore for sprinter Dutee Chand

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore for sprinter Dutee Chand for her achievement at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games.

By: | Published: August 27, 2018 9:59 PM
Dutee Chand. (ANI)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore for sprinter Dutee Chand for her achievement at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games. Chand had bagged a silver medal in the final of the Women’s 100m Athletics event with a clock timing of 11:32 seconds. She had narrowly missed the gold as she finished just behind the gold medalist Edidiong Odiong from Bahrain who clocked at 11:30 seconds.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had congratulated the sprinter for making the country proud at the prestigious tournament.
“Congratulate #DuteeChand on sprinting to glory with a Silver in 100m sprint at #AsianGames2018. You have made the nation proud and #Odisha could not have been prouder! Best wishes. #OdishaForIndia,” Patnaik had tweeted.

India’s total medal tally at the Asian Games stands at 41 with eight gold, thirteen silver, and twenty bronze.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top