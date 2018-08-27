Odisha CM announces cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore for sprinter Dutee Chand

Dutee Chand. (ANI)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore for sprinter Dutee Chand for her achievement at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games. Chand had bagged a silver medal in the final of the Women’s 100m Athletics event with a clock timing of 11:32 seconds. She had narrowly missed the gold as she finished just behind the gold medalist Edidiong Odiong from Bahrain who clocked at 11:30 seconds.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had congratulated the sprinter for making the country proud at the prestigious tournament.

“Congratulate #DuteeChand on sprinting to glory with a Silver in 100m sprint at #AsianGames2018. You have made the nation proud and #Odisha could not have been prouder! Best wishes. #OdishaForIndia,” Patnaik had tweeted.

India’s total medal tally at the Asian Games stands at 41 with eight gold, thirteen silver, and twenty bronze.