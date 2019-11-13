ODI record set by Rohit Sharma on this day stands tall five years on

In reply, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 251 and helping India win the match with a huge margin of 153 runs.

Rohit Sharma has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the Indian team. Exactly five years ago on this day, Rohit shattered the record of the highest individual score in an ODI. Rohit Sharma smashed 264 against Sri Lanka off 173 balls which were studded with 33 boundaries and nine sixes. Sharma had a strike rate of 152.60 during the second double century of his ODI career. Virat Kohli was the captain of the side in MS Dhoni’s absence during the 4th ODI between India and Sri Lanka which was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 13, 2014.

During the innings, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a partnership of 202 runs before Kohli got run out because of a misunderstanding between the two. After the run-out, Rohit Sharma made sure that he batted through the innings and enabled India to post a huge total. India ended up with 404 for 5 in 50 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 251 and India won the match with a huge margin of 153 runs.

#OnThisDay in 2014, Rohit Sharma went big! The Indian opener smashed 264, the highest ever ODI score ???? The worst part? Sri Lanka dropped him when he was on 4 ???? pic.twitter.com/E6wowdoGUL — ICC (@ICC) November 13, 2019

During the post-match presentation, Sharma had said that he was working on batting through the innings and he was glad that he could achieve it in the match. He also admitted that Virat Kohli’s run out was his fault and he was furious with himself as they had a crucial partnership between them.

The first player to score a double century in ODI cricket was Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin scored 200* against South Africa in 2010 at Gwalior in the second ODI of the series. Tendulkar’s innings comprised of 25 boundaries and 3 sixes with a strike rate of 136.05. Interestingly, India won that match by a margin of 153 runs as well. MS Dhoni who was the captain of the side, also smashed a quickfire 68 off 35 balls to help India reach 401 in fifty overs.

Virender Sehwag has also scored two double centuries in ODI cricket which came against West Indies. Rohit Sharma is the only player to have scored 3 double centuries in ODIs.