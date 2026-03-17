The second T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will be played on March 17, 2026, at Seddon Park, Hamilton. This match is part of a five-game T20I series during South Africa team’s tour of New Zealand which runs from March 15 to March 25, 2026.

South Africa national cricket team came into the second match with good momentum after winning the first T20I by seven wickets at Bay Oval on March 15.

In that match, the New Zealand national had a tough time with the bat and were bowled out for only 91 runs in 14.3 overs. South Africa comfortably chased the target reaching 93/3 in 16.4 overs and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

The first match showed how strong and disciplined South Africa’s bowling attack was as they quickly broke through the Kiwi batting lineup.

New Zealand lost several early wickets during the powerplay and were put under heavy pressure making it difficult for them to set a competitive total.

South Africa’s batters then finished the chase calmly securing an easy win with plenty of balls left.

With South Africa looking to take a 2-0 lead and the New Zealand team eager to level the series, the second T20I is expected to be an exciting contest between two strong teams.

A win for New Zealand would bring them back into the series while another victory for South Africa would give the Proteas a strong hold on the series.

When and where to watch NZ vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming

New Zealand vs South Africa match will start at 11:45 am IST on March 17. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on Sony Liv app.

How to watch NZ vs SA 2nd T20I match live on Sony Sports Network

The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports network. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the Sony Liv and Fan-code app.

NZ vs SA 2nd ODI Squad:

South Africa Squad: Connor Esterhuizen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj (captain) Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner (captain) Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Katene D Clarke, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox,