Not Virat Kohli, this cricketer most admired sports personality, only behind PM Narendra Modi in India

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most loved cricketers in India. The 29-year-old batsman has been a trendsetter with his exceptional consistency and strict fitness regime. However, despite his heroics over the last few years, he isn’t the most admired sports personality in India. Yes, that’s true! According to a recent survey by yougov.co.uk, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished ahead of Virat Kohli and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar as the most admired sports personality in the country.

Not just this, the 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is actually the second most admired person in the country – only behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results were announced after the website conducted various polls and surveys with a database of more than 4 million people.

Dhoni secured the top spot with an admiration score of 7.7 percent, Tendulkar was next best sportsperson at sixth with 6.8 percent, while Virat Kohli could only secure a score of 4.8 percent. Dhoni had led India to a T20 World Cup title in 2007 and an ODI World Cup win in 2011. He also remains to be the most successful India Test captain of all time, winning 27 games and leading them to the No 1 spot in the ICC Rankings in 2009 for the first time ever.

He is still playing for India in the shorter formats but recently faced criticism for poor performances in England. His strike-rate during the ODI series was just above 62, which is not acceptable in modern-day cricket when scores in the excess of 350 are reached for fun. However, Dhoni had a great Indian Premier League a few months ago where he was in good touch with the bat and also led his side to another title on their return from a two-year-long ban.

Among other sports personalities on the list, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi enjoy widespread popularity in India. While Ronaldo bagged 2.60 percent votes Messi secured 2.00 percent votes. With 1.60 percent votes, David Beckham is also in the elusive list.