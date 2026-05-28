Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa once again proved that defeating Magnus Carlsen in 2024 was not actually a fluke, as he defeated the world number one in his own background during the Norway Chess 2026 tournament on May 27 (Wednesday).

The second win against Carlsen, for the 20-year-old Indian, came during Round 3 of the tournament in Oslo with Pragg capitalising on a dramatic time-scramble meltdown from the five-time World Champion.

The Chennai-born now has a chance to win his first major Super tournament in chess. But can he do it? And if he can, how much will he earn are the two questions in every Indian’s mind.

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The Breakdown: The Norway Chess 2026 Prize Pool

Norway Chess has long been celebrated as one of the most financially rewarding stops on the global chess circuit. For the 2026 edition—the first in the tournament’s history to be held in the capital city of Oslo—organisers have maintained absolute prize parity across both the Open and Women’s sections.

The total purse for the Open section sits at 1,690,000 NOK (Norwegian Krone), which translates to roughly $182,300 USD or ₹1.52 Crore.

Should Praggnanandhaa maintain his clinical form and capture the undisputed 1st place position, his exact prize earnings will be:

First Place Prize: 700,000 NOK

USD Equivalent: ~$76,000 USD

INR Equivalent: ~₹63 Lakh

The Full Prize Distribution Matrix

In elite chess, every single placement on the final leaderboard matters. While the first-place prize is protected from split-points, any ties from second place downwards result in the prize money being divided equally among players with the same score.

Here is exactly how the cash rewards stack up for the six-player elite field:

Final Standings Prize Money (Norwegian Krone) Estimated Conversion (USD) Estimated Conversion (INR) 1st Place (Winner) 700,000 NOK $76,000 USD ₹63.2 Lakh 2nd Place 350,000 NOK $38,000 USD ₹31.6 Lakh 3rd Place 200,000 NOK $21,700 USD ₹18.1 Lakh 4th Place 170,000 NOK $18,400 USD ₹15.3 Lakh 5th Place 150,000 NOK $16,200 USD ₹13.5 Lakh 6th Place 120,000 NOK $13,000 USD ₹10.8 Lakh

Norway Chess 2026: Men’s Standings (After Round 3)

The unique Norway Chess format penalises cautious play. A classical win yields a massive 3 points, while draws trigger a sudden-death Armageddon tiebreaker where the winner takes 1.5 points and the loser walks away with 1 point.

Rank Player Country FIDE Rating Classical Wins Armageddon Wins Total Points 1 Alireza Firouzja France 2759 2 1 7.5 2 R Praggnanandhaa India 2733 1 1 4.5 3 Wesley So United States 2754 0 2 4.0 4 Gukesh Dommaraju India 2732 0 2 3.5 5 Vincent Keymer Germany 2759 0 1 3.0 6 Magnus Carlsen Norway 2840 0 1 1.5

The Race to the Top: Can Pragg Catch Firouzja?

With Alireza Firouzja jumping out to a roaring start, all eyes are on whether Praggnanandhaa can bridge the gap and claim the top leaderboard spot.

Has Pragg Played Firouzja Yet?

Yes, the two prodigies have already clashed. They faced off in Round 2, where Firouzja utilised his White pieces to secure a pivotal classical victory over the Indian Grandmaster. That critical 3-point haul is the exact reason the Frenchman holds such a commanding lead early in the event.

When Will the Rematch Happen?

Because Norway Chess is a double round-robin tournament, every grandmaster must play each other twice—once with White and once with Black. Pragg will get his highly anticipated shot at redemption in Round 7 (scheduled for June 1, 2026), where he will hold the structural advantage of playing with the White pieces.

Can Pragg Overtake Him?

Absolutely. While a 3-point gap looks wide on paper, the tournament’s explosive scoring matrix means the leaderboard can flip in a single session. Because a classical win is worth 3 points, a single slip-up from Firouzja combined with another clinical performance from Pragg could instantly erase the deficit.

Fresh off the psychological high of dismantling Magnus Carlsen in a complex time scramble, Praggnanandhaa has proven he has the composure to beat anyone in the world—putting the first-place trophy, and the 700,000 NOK check, squarely within his crosshairs.