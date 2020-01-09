No MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan in VVS Laxman’s T20 World Cup squad

Shikhar Dhawan batted well in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka scoring 32 off 29 deliveries. (Image: Reuters)

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has left out Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni of his 15-member squad for the World T20 set to take place this year in Australia. While speaking to Star Sports, VVS Laxman included both Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya in the squad. Pandya has been out of international action since past few months due to an injury. Interestingly, Laxman also left Sanju Samson out of the squad who is currently part of the Indian team against Sri Lanka for the ongoing T20 series. Laxman has backed Rishabh Pant for the wicketkeeper’s spot.

Spinner Washington Sundar too didn’t find a place in Laxman’s probables of the mega tournament. The former stylish middle order batsman believes that spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would be ideal in Australian conditions. Ravindra Jadeja is the only spinning all-rounder in his squad for India’s World T20 campaign in Australia. The rest of the team is similar to the one playing against Sri Lanka with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer at the top of the order.

Shikhar Dhawan batted well in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka scoring 32 off 29 deliveries. The left-handed opener has been India’s go-to man in all ICC tournaments as he has been a consistent performer for the team. However, Dhawan struggled in the T20I format last year and was not able to score big runs which is why the Indian team management might back KL Rahul who has been in a tremendous WorldT20 is set to be played in Australia from October 24, 2020.

Here is VVS Laxman’s Team India for World T20: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Manish Pandey.