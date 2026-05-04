MS Dhoni has not travelled with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad to Delhi ahead of their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC), raising fresh questions over his availability for the upcoming fixture.

CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons confirmed the development on Monday (May 4), stating that the former captain continues to recover but is not yet ready to return to action.

“Update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He’s not with us but he’s improving. He will be ready when he’s ready,” Simmons said ahead of CSK’s next game.

MS Dhoni yet to play a game in IPL 2026

The 44-year-old, who has been sidelined with a calf injury since the start of the season, could now miss his 10th match of IPL 2026. Although Dhoni had earlier resumed training and travelled with the squad to Hyderabad and Mumbai, he has not featured in matchday line-ups.

CSK had initially ruled Dhoni out for the opening weeks of the tournament, but his absence has extended longer than expected despite clearing a fitness test earlier.

Batting coach Mike Hussey had previously revealed that Dhoni has been deliberately staying away from match venues to avoid becoming a distraction for the team.

“He’s such a team-orientated guy. He didn’t want the focus to shift, with cameras and attention on him during games,” Hussey said.

CSK, currently placed mid-table after recovering from a poor start, will now have to continue without their talisman as they push for a playoff spot in IPL 2026.