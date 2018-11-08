No IPL for Bhuvi, Bumrah? Here is what Virat Kohli suggests

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had bowled well in the 2nd T20I against Windies. (Source: Reuters)

The Indian cricket team’s busy schedule has put the BCCI in a tough spot. The top Indian stars are expected to play the two-month-long Indian Premier League which ends on May 19 before flying to England to take part in the ICC ODI World Cup which starts on May 30. To ensure that the fast-bowlers remain fit for the tournament, skipper Virat Kohli has suggested that key pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and others in the fray should not be a part of the IPL.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a source in the BCCI said that this proposal was placed in a meeting with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA). The team has suggested that these players could be given compensation by the board, though a final decision is yet to be taken.

The report added that others in the meet suggested that these pacers can skip one half of the tournament to get enough rest. The meeting was attended by CoA members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, coach Ravi Shastri and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

Earlier, the board had given a compensation of Rs 2.3 crore to Mohammed Shami after he was asked to skip the IPL in 2015 due to a knee injury despite which he had played the World Cup that year. If the BCCI decides to accept Kohli’s request, the IPL franchises who had signed these players might take a hit.

The report says that there was no similar request to rest the batsmen. Kohli leads Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sharma leads Mumbai Indians while Rahane had led Rajasthan Royals last season after Steve Smith was banned after the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa.