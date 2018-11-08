No IPL for Bhuvi, Bumrah? Here is what Virat Kohli suggests

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 2:24 PM

The top Indian stars are expected to play the two-month-long Indian Premier League which ends on May 19 before flying to England to take part in the ICC ODI World Cup which starts on May 30.

Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, indian cricket team, virat kohli, kohli coa, world cup, ipl, sports newsBhuvneshwar Kumar had bowled well in the 2nd T20I against Windies. (Source: Reuters)

The Indian cricket team’s busy schedule has put the BCCI in a tough spot. The top Indian stars are expected to play the two-month-long Indian Premier League which ends on May 19 before flying to England to take part in the ICC ODI World Cup which starts on May 30. To ensure that the fast-bowlers remain fit for the tournament, skipper Virat Kohli has suggested that key pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and others in the fray should not be a part of the IPL.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a source in the BCCI said that this proposal was placed in a meeting with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA). The team has suggested that these players could be given compensation by the board, though a final decision is yet to be taken.

The report added that others in the meet suggested that these pacers can skip one half of the tournament to get enough rest. The meeting was attended by CoA members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, coach Ravi Shastri and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Earlier, the board had given a compensation of Rs 2.3 crore to Mohammed Shami after he was asked to skip the IPL in 2015 due to a knee injury despite which he had played the World Cup that year. If the BCCI decides to accept Kohli’s request, the IPL franchises who had signed these players might take a hit.

The report says that there was no similar request to rest the batsmen. Kohli leads Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sharma leads Mumbai Indians while Rahane had led Rajasthan Royals last season after Steve Smith was banned after the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. No IPL for Bhuvi, Bumrah? Here is what Virat Kohli suggests
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition