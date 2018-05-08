No day night Test between India and Australia, confirms CA

Amitabh Chaudhary had written to Cricket of Australia saying that India is not yet prepared to play with the pink ball and would favour playing the Adelaide Test with the conventional red ball. (Source: Reuters)

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia confirmed that the Adelaide Oval Test against India would be a day match as the latter has refused to play a day-night match after expressing concerns over playing with the pink ball. Adelaide Oval Test would be played from December 6-10 at Australia. “We can confirm that we have received advice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that it is not prepared to participate in a proposed Day-Night Test in Adelaide this summer,” a CA spokesperson said.

However, he added that CA is committed to hosting at least one day-night Test each summer. “Whilst we appreciate some Adelaide fans may be disappointed, we know how popular the Adelaide Test is and look forward to hosting India there in December. We are committed to hosting at least one Day-Night Test each home summer as part of our continued focus to grow Test cricket, and we are excited about the Day-Night Test against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in January.”

Previously, BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary had written to Cricket of Australia saying that India is not yet prepared to play with the pink ball and would favour playing the Adelaide Test with the conventional red ball. “I am directed to say by the Committee of Administrators that India would begin to play in the format only in about a year’s time. Under the circumstances, I regret to say that the proposed D/N Test cannot be played and all Tests will have to have the conventional structure,” Mr. Choudhary wrote in his e-mail to Cricket of Australia.

In an interview to a radio station, CA’s CEO James Sutherland told that India’s hesitance to play the pink ball Test was principally a result of their desire to win the series. Australia has not lost a solitary Test match under lights played at home. South Africa was also hesitant to play their 2016 Adelaide test under lights, dreading the hosts would have an out of line advantage. Afterwards, they lost the match by seven wickets.