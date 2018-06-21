Nigeria vs Iceland LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast on TV in India

Iceland will take on Nigeria in a Group D encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia on Friday.

Nigeria vs Iceland LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Iceland will take on Nigeria in a Group D encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia on Friday. The debutants, Iceland have made their intentions clear that they are not the underdogs of the tournament. An unprecedented draw against group favourites Argentina in the campaign opener was a shocker to many. Notably, a win against Nigeria would not guarantee them a qualification to the knockouts but it will certainly give their chances a boost. Icelandics will draw confidence from the fact that Nigeria have won just one of its last thirteen world cup games.

Nigeria head into the game with tremendous pressure, as a loss will send them packing home early. The strategy for the Green Eagles will be quiet simple; secure a point from the game. However, a strong Iceland defence will make things difficult for them at Volgograd Arena.

When will Nigeria vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Nigeria vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 22, 2018.

Where will Nigeria vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Nigeria vs Iceland, FIFA world cup will be held at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd.

What time will Nigeria vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Nigeria vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 8.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Nigeria vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Nigeria vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Nigeria vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Nigeria vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

ICELAND

Goalkeepers: Hannes Halldorsson (Randers/DEN), Runar Runarsson (Nordsjaelland/DEN), Frederik Schram (Roskilde/DEN)

Defenders: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen/SCO), Holmar Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia/BUL), Rurik Gislason (Sandhausen/GER), Sverrir Ingason (Rostov/RUS), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City/ENG), Birkir Saevarsson (Valur), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Rostov/RUS), Ari Skulason (Lokeren/BEL)

Midfielders: Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa/ENG), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga/NOR), Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley/ENG), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City/WAL), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese/ITA), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton/ENG), Olafur Skulason (Karabukspor/TUR), Arnor Traustason (Malmo/SWE)

Forwards: Jon Bodvarsson (Reading/ENG), Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg/GER), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV/NED), Bjorn Sigurdarson (Rostov/RUS)

NIGERIA

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/RSA), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor/TUR), Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor/TUR), Leon Balogun (Brighton/ENG) Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea/ENG), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm/RUS), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto/POR), Elderson Echiejile (Bruges/BEL), Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica/POR)

Midfielders: Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda/CHN), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor/TUR), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva/ISR), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG),Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense/POR), Joel Obi (Torino/ITA)

Forwards: Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai/CHN), Ahmed Musa (Leicester City/ENG), Kelechi Iheanacho(Leicester City/ENG), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/ENG), Simeon Nwankwo (FC Crotone/ITA), Victor Moses (Chelsea/ENG)