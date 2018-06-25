Nigeria vs Argentina LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Argentina will take on Nigeria in the group D match of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia.

Nigeria vs Argentina LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Argentina will take on Nigeria in the group D match of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. It is a must win situation for both the teams to make it up to the round of 16. Having dropped points from the first two games Argentina is backed into a corner. A win against Nigeria would just keep their World Cup hopes alive as they also rely on the outcome of Iceland and Croatia match. The two sides are familiar foes having crossed paths four times in the FIFA World Cup, with Argentina emerging victorious each time.

After slipping against Croatia in their first match Nigeria came all guns blazing in their second match against Iceland and won 2-0. A win against Argentina would guarantee them a spot in the knockout stages. It will be interesting to see how the Green Eagles handle the pressure in a game that Musa has described as “do-or-die”.

When will Nigeria vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Nigeria vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 26, 2018.

Where will Nigeria vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Nigeria vs Argentina, FIFA world cup will be held at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg.

What time will Nigeria vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Nigeria vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch Nigeria vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Nigeria vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Nigeria vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Nigeria vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

ARGENTINA

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United/ENG), Wilfredo Caballero (Chelsea/ENG), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla/ESP), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino/ITA), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City/ENG), Federico Fazio (Roma/ITA), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax/NED), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon/POR)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune/CHN), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica/POR), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan/ITA), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ever Banega (Sevilla/ESP), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham/ENG), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Angel di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus/ITA), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City/ENG)

NIGERIA

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/RSA), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor/TUR), Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor/TUR), Leon Balogun (Brighton/ENG) Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea/ENG), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm/RUS), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto/POR), Elderson Echiejile (Bruges/BEL), Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica/POR)

Midfielders: Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda/CHN), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor/TUR), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva/ISR), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG),Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense/POR), Joel Obi (Torino/ITA)

Forwards: Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai/CHN), Ahmed Musa (Leicester City/ENG), Kelechi Iheanacho(Leicester City/ENG), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/ENG), Simeon Nwankwo (FC Crotone/ITA), Victor Moses (Chelsea/ENG)