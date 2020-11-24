  • MORE MARKET STATS

NFL makes history with all-Black officiating crew for Monday Night Football

By: |
November 24, 2020 2:38 PM

Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.

NFL, National Football league, Monday Night Football, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jerome BogerThe members of the crew have a combined 89 seasons of NFL experience and have worked six Super Bowls. (NFL/Twitter)

An all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game for the first time in league history when the Los Angeles Rams faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.

When the NFL announced the crew was being assembled last week, league executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent hailed the move a ‘a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game.’

Related News

Five members of the crew work together regularly. Johnson and Steed joined the group for Monday night’s matchup between NFC playoff contenders. The members of the crew have a combined 89 seasons of NFL experience and have worked six Super Bowls. Bucs coach Bruce Arians, who’s been supportive of diversity in hiring throughout the league, applauded the decision.

‘Way too long coming,’ Arians said. ‘I know a lot of those guys. They’re great officials. … It’s a historic night, and I think it’s fantastic.’ The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. NFL makes history with all-Black officiating crew for Monday Night Football
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Britain partially lifts restrictions; fans can finally watch English Premier League games in stadiums
2India will get smoked 4-0 in Tests if Kohli does not set tone before leaving: Michael Clarke
3India tour of Australia: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has some special advice for ‘unorthodox’ Steve Smith