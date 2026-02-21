Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, the first Super 8 game in the T20 World Cup 2026. The match was abandoned and both Pakistan and New Zealand received one point each.
Earlier, the toss on February 21 (Saturday) was won by Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Agha, who decided to bat first at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo against the Blackcaps. But this match never started. The cut-off time for 5-over game was 10:16 pm IST, but with rain being persistent, it was called-off at 9:30 pm IST only.
PAK vs NZ Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2026
The toss between New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha was won by the latter at 6:30 pm IST. He decided to bat first.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11
Pakistan Playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.
Pitch Report, PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026
The R. Premadasa Stadium offers a well-balanced surface that keeps both batters and bowlers in the game, though spinners typically enjoy a slight edge due to the conditions. The average score is 167 with an average of 7 wickets falling in all matches that have happened here. The highest score here is 222 and lowest is 69.
Colombo Weather Forecast, PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026
According to AccuWeather, Colombo could see an average temperature of 30 degree Celsius. It will hover between 34 and 37 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms is 75 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively. The rain is expected to last for three hours. The cloud cover is expected to be 97 per cent with wind gusts at 26 km/h.
PAK vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026
The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Super 8 match in the T20 World Cup 2026, will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live stream of the NZ vs PAK game will be available on the JioHotstar mobile application and website. People in Pakistan and New Zealand can also follow this game easily.
How to Watch PAK vs NZ
Pakistan: PTV & Tamasha App
India: Star Sports Network & JioHotstar
New Zealand: Sky Sport & Sky Sport Now
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Let's meet with IND vs SA and SL vs ENG
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha deciding to bat was unafathomable
This was a genuine question as to why would someone choose to bat first when there is forecast for rain. Maybe he thought it was a hoax like the India game? Maybe, for all we know.
But people did question that decision big time.
How in the world did Pakistan choose to bat first in a rain-threatened game?
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar on Abhishek Sharma
Now, since this game is done, we move towards the next game. Where India play South Africa.
Abhishek Sharma, who has had three zeroes to his name already was backed up by his captain.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand's Remaining Super 8 Schedule
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Wednesday, February 25, at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.
New Zealand vs England: Friday, February 27, at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan's Remaining Super 8 Schedule
Pakistan vs England: Tuesday, February 24, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Saturday, February 28, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: What to expect from tomorrow's matches
The games tomorrow are going to be very crucial. First Sri Lanka would play England at Pallekele and then India would take on South Africa a Ahmedabad.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: What's next for PAK and NZ
The match ended with teams splitting a point each. They have Sri Lanka and England in their group so the next two matches became very crucial for both the sides.
The Super 8 clash between New Zealand and Pakistan has been called off due to rain, both teams share 1 point each.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: What does abandoned game mean?
Since the match has been abandoned, both the teams will now get one point each and it might hurt them or benefit them in the future, depending on what their situation will be in the future.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Match abandoned
The match has been abandoned and both New Zealand and Pakistan will now share one point each.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: What is the cut-off time for5-over game?
The cut-off time for a five-over game here is 10:16 pm IST. So we have hardly 50 minutes before the rain stops and the ground is dried up and the match begins.
To know more about why is this the cut-off time? Read this copy by us.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Babar Azam bashing should end?
As the rain refuses to stop, wouldn't you want to read something different from the usual Babar bashing?
Here's that something different as to why Babar Bashing should stop
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: What is the current status of rain?
Bad, bad news for people following the game. It is still raining.
Bad news for Cricket Fan and good news for Pakistan!— Barabati crease (@BabajiSutar3) February 21, 2026
As of around 9:00 PM local time in Colombo, Sri Lanka (UTC+5:30, on February 21, 2026), the weather is rainy and overcast with ongoing showers.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Infamous washouts part-4
The last and final part of our World Cup washout stories is here.
The 2026 "Aussie Exit" (Last Week)
Just four days ago, the Zimbabwe vs Ireland game in Pallekele was abandoned without a toss.
The Victim: Australia. Because Zimbabwe got 1 point from the washout, they moved to 5 points—a total Australia couldn't reach. The 2021 Champions were sent home by a cloud.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Not just Tea, Babar has gone full Iftar mode
Babar Azam has decided that he will enjoy his Iftar as he is not just drinking tea, but enjoying a food two alongside captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson.
Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha & Coach Mike Hesson enjoying the rain at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Even in uncertain weather, the spirit of cricket shines bright!
Even in uncertain weather, the spirit of cricket shines bright! 💚
ICC Men’s #t20worldcup SUPER 8
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Infamous washouts of World Cup part four
As I said, we will discuss the infamous washouts in World Cup history part wise as a recourse from the rain that is pouring down in Colombo. Here's the part four.
The 2019 "Rainiest World Cup"
The 2019 ODI World Cup in England set a record with 4 washouts in the group stages. The most significant was India vs New Zealand, which was abandoned without a ball bowled.
The Twist: These two teams eventually met in the semi-final, which also rained! That match moved to a Reserve Day, where the overnight break helped NZ bowlers find the swing they needed to knock India out.
As rain is battering down in Colombo, Babar Azam seems to have opened his Roza of Ramadan and is enjoying a tea in the holy month of Ramadan.
No play? Enjoy the fantastic tea. Babar Azam is enjoying the weather in Colombo.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Infamous washouts of World Cup part three
As I said, we will discuss the infamous washouts in World Cup history part wise as a recourse from the rain that is pouring down in Colombo. Here's the part three.
The Joint Champions (2002 Champions Trophy Final)
India and Sri Lanka played the final twice! The first day was washed out after 50 overs. According to the rules, a fresh match was played the next day. The second day also saw rain after Sri Lanka batted.
Result: No result was possible, and the two teams were declared Joint Winners. This remains the only time an ICC trophy was shared by two major nations.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Infamous washouts of World Cup part two
As I said, we will discuss the infamous washouts in World Cup history part wise as recourse from the rain that is pouring down in Colombo. Here's the part two.
The 1992 Rain Rescue for Pakistan
During the group stage, Pakistan was bowled out for a measly 74 against England. England was cruising at 24/1 when rain abandoned the match.
The Impact: That shared 1 point was the exact margin by which Pakistan squeezed into the semi-finals. They went on to win the trophy, but without that rain, they would have been eliminated in the first round.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: No respite from rain
The rain is not stopping at all in Colombo. Here's the latest update.
WEATHER UPDATE FROM COLOMBO - The whole ground of Colombo Stadium is covered due to heavy rainfall.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Infamous washouts in World Cup history- Part 1
We will do this countdown wise. Here's the first one
1. The "22 Runs off 1 Ball" Disaster (1992 Semi-Final)
Perhaps the most "unfair" moment in cricket history. South Africa needed 22 runs from 13 balls against England. A brief 12-minute rain delay occurred. Due to the archaic "Highest Scoring Overs" rule (pre-DLS), the target was revised to an impossible 22 runs from 1 ball.
Result: South Africa was knocked out, leaving the world in shock.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Famous Washouts at the Premadasa
2011 ODI World Cup (Sri Lanka vs. Australia): This was a major group-stage clash where Sri Lanka was 146/3 before the heavens opened. The match was abandoned, and both teams shared a point.
2023 Asia Cup (India vs. Pakistan): This match almost became a washout statistic. It rained heavily on the scheduled day, but because it was a high-stakes game, it had a Reserve Day. Play shifted to the next day, where India famously completed a massive victory.
This current match could be new addition.
2026 T20 World Cup (Current): Just 6 days ago, the India vs. Pakistan group-stage clash faced a heavy rain threat. While it managed to reach a result, the pre-match and mid-match scares were a reminder of how vulnerable the venue is in February
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: We have started to lose over
We have started to lose overs here as the cut-off time for an uninterrupted game to start was 8:10 pm local time which is same as IST. Two hours later, we will lose the entire game itself.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: People outside stadium give vital updates
While people inside the stadium are definitely worried, those outside also feel the pressure.
🚨Barish ab tez ho gai hai😱👀— Anees (@Aneesview) February 21, 2026
Ab match bohut moshkil mein ho ga..
We know what the scientists said, but what about Astrologers? Here's what they are saying.
Cricket | T20 World Cup |— Creative Astrologer (@CreativeAatif) February 21, 2026
41st Match, Super Eights, Group 2 (N), Colombo
SUPER 8 ROUND
Pakistan vs New Zealand
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Why will this be costly for Pakistan?
While 1 point seems better than none, the ‘semi-final math’ for Group 2 (Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and England) is unforgiving.
In a group with former champions England and Sri Lanka, every win is worth 2 points. A washout essentially robs a team of the opportunity to jump ahead early.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: How much money will broadcasters lose?
For the uninitiated, the math of a cricket washout is a cold calculation of ‘perishable seconds’. A standard T20 broadcast offers approximately 80 minutes of total ad inventory, comprising roughly 480 slots of 10 seconds each.
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Is there reserve day?
There is no reserve day for the Super 8 games as per the ICC rules, so it is basically going to be a big wash-out and each team is going to get just a single point.
NZ vs PAK LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: Grim situation at Premadasa
The situation remains grim at Premadasa as there is no respite from the rain.
COLOMBO WEATHER UPDATE: RAIN GOES ON.
NZ vs PAK LIVE Rain Updates Colombo, T20 World Cup 2026: How many matches in total have been washed out at Premadasa?
While it is a world-class venue, the weather in Colombo is notoriously fickle. Here is the breakdown of washouts at this stadium:
The "No Result" Tally (All Formats)
Across its entire history, the Premadasa has seen a significant number of matches abandoned:
ODIs: Out of 160 matches hosted, 12 have ended in a "No Result" or were abandoned. This is one of the highest counts for any stadium in Asia. Add to this the single T20I.
Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium (RPS) has a long and storied history with rain, largely because it is the primary venue for many major tournaments held during Sri Lanka’s monsoon transitions.
Historically, it has been more fortunate. Out of 50 T20Is before this tournament, only 1 match was officially abandoned as a No Result