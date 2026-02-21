Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, the first Super 8 game in the T20 World Cup 2026. The match was abandoned and both Pakistan and New Zealand received one point each.



Earlier, the toss on February 21 (Saturday) was won by Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Agha, who decided to bat first at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo against the Blackcaps. But this match never started. The cut-off time for 5-over game was 10:16 pm IST, but with rain being persistent, it was called-off at 9:30 pm IST only.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 New Zealand

vs Pakistan

0/0 (0.0) Match Abandoned without a single ball being bowled ( Day – Super 8 – Match 1 )

Match Abandoned View Scorecard

ALSO READ Babar Azam bashing should end, stats prove why he is best Pakistani batter

PAK vs NZ Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2026

The toss between New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha was won by the latter at 6:30 pm IST. He decided to bat first.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Pitch Report, PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026

The R. Premadasa Stadium offers a well-balanced surface that keeps both batters and bowlers in the game, though spinners typically enjoy a slight edge due to the conditions. The average score is 167 with an average of 7 wickets falling in all matches that have happened here. The highest score here is 222 and lowest is 69.

Colombo Weather Forecast, PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026

According to AccuWeather, Colombo could see an average temperature of 30 degree Celsius. It will hover between 34 and 37 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms is 75 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively. The rain is expected to last for three hours. The cloud cover is expected to be 97 per cent with wind gusts at 26 km/h.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Super 8 match in the T20 World Cup 2026, will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live stream of the NZ vs PAK game will be available on the JioHotstar mobile application and website. People in Pakistan and New Zealand can also follow this game easily.

How to Watch PAK vs NZ

Pakistan: PTV & Tamasha App

India: Star Sports Network & JioHotstar

New Zealand: Sky Sport & Sky Sport Now

Live Updates