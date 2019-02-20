New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Ross Taylor becomes highest run-getter for his team, but still behind this former Kiwi legend

To his record, Taylor has the highest average of any New Zealand batsmen in One Day Internationals. (ICC)

Ross Taylor has become the highest run-getter for New Zealand. The right-hander went past Stephen Fleming’s tally of 8,007 runs as he played a 64-run innings against Bangladesh in the third ODI at Dunedin on Wednesday. The 34-year-old Black Caps batsman began the day with 7,957 ODI runs from 217 matches at an average of 48.22, requiring 51 more runs to overtake Fleming.

With the recent haul, the middle order batsman from New Zealand has posted a record of 8,026 runs to become the fourth-fastest batsmen to touch the 8,000 runs mark, only behind Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Sourav Ganguly. Fleming, notched 8,007 ODI runs from 279 matches at an averaging of 32.41. The top-five highest run-getters tally for New Zealand are Taylor, Fleming, Nathan Astle (7,090), Martin Guptill (6,440) and Brendon McCullum (6,083).

“It was pretty humbling to receive that kind of reception from the crowd when I passed the milestone,” Taylor said at the mid-innings interval during the third match.

8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ and counting! Congratulations to @RossLTaylor, only the second New Zealand batsman to score 8k ODI runs. Stephen Fleming (8037) is their leading run-scorer in the format. Will Rossco pass him today?#NZvBAN LIVE ????https://t.co/crmF5ypXxh pic.twitter.com/I5qLeuQNu3 — ICC (@ICC) February 20, 2019

To his record, Taylor has the highest average of any New Zealand batsmen in One Day Internationals at 48.34. Taylor, who is considered as one of the greatest Kiwi batsmen having achieved crossed milestones, has more ODI centuries and half-centuries than any of his teammates. He hammered 20 tons in ODIs and 17 centuries in Test matches. However, a milestone that still eludes Taylor is the Fleming’s overall ODI runs tally which sits at 8,037, an agonising 11 runs clear of where Taylor ended his innings.

The third ODI against Bangladesh is the last international engagement before the World Cup 2019. Taylor would be looking to add more feathers to his cap in the grand cricket event.