New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Match HIGHLIGHTS: New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Group D encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, February 8. After opting to bat, Afghanistan posted a formidable 182/6 riding on Gulbadin Naib's 63. In response, Tim Seifert's 65 off 42 and Glenn Phillips' 42 off 25 helped the Kiwis reach their target with 13 balls remaining.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
New Zealand
183/5 (17.5)
Afghanistan
182/6 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 4 )
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
The Black Caps arrived in Chennai after a challenging build-up, having suffered a 4-1 T20I series defeat against India. While the results may dent confidence, the extended exposure to Indian conditions prove valuable.
Playing five matches on turning tracks has given New Zealand’s batters and bowlers a clearer understanding of how to adapt to slower surfaces, an experience that came in handy against a spin-dominant Afghanistan side, especially after Mujeeb ur Rahman took 2 wickets in his first over.
Afghanistan came close
Afghanistan, meanwhile, will rue their chances. The Rashid Khan-led unit enjoyed a solid preparation phase heading into this contest. They were slow to get off the blocks but managed to post a formidable total.
Other than Gulbadin Naib’s 63, Darwish Rasooli’s 20 off 13 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s 14 off 7 had a strike rate in excess of 150. For the Kiwis, Lockie Ferguson picked 2 wickets.
Another win for the chasing side in Chennai
Before this match, there were 3 T20Is that were played in Chennai with 2 of them won by the sides chasing. New Zealand also chased and won, a factor which might play a part in the other fixtures at this venue.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Playing XIs
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (captain), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (captain), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi
This group is shaping up to be extremely close, arguably the most competitive of the lot, so every result will matter.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Santner's thoughts after the match
"It was a good day. We knew coming here that Afghanistan are a threat and they showed that today. They challenged us a lot today as we thought they would. It was a little bit sticky to start with. Powerplay is such an important part of the game. It was a flat wicket in the end, which was good. We can just be a little sharper. With the bat just get those little partnerships."
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan after the match
"We learnt a lot with the ball. I thought 182 was a good score to defend but we gave too many balls to score. We already have the meetings for Plan A, Plan B," Rashid said after the match.
"It's about the execution. We haven't landed the ball in the right areas. If we had bowled into the wicket and good length it was difficult to score. Gulbadin came up and showed us the right intent to score. We need to improve in certain areas. The opening has to improve, how we play the first six overs matters," he added.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Seifert bags the Player of the Match award
"Yeah, personally, it's always nice to start the tournament with a few runs under your belt. But the main thing is we got the win. Tough conditions as well out there. Lost a couple of early wickets, so it's nice to get the job done. (on the conditions in the powerplay) Yeah, for us, myself and Finn, we always looked to try and put pressure on the bowlers and we thought pace was going to be easier than spin," Seifert said at the post match presentation.
"And then we just adapted throughout the innings there. And then I thought sometimes the spin actually came a little bit easier than the seam. So it went my way, it's all about the momentum and who you're going to target throughout the innings. (something specific you are working on?) Oh, yeah, there's always something you're working on, but I think it's just the experience of playing around the world and in some of these franchise leagues and playing with the best players in the world and, you know, adapting to every condition basically out there and also just backing yourself how you want to go about your game," he added.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: That's the winning run
New Zealand beat Afghans by 5 wickets.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Santner FOUR, Mitchell SIX
Santner FOUR, Mitchell SIX! And that's that then. The scores are levelled and if that Mitchell SIX ball of Azmat is judged a no-ball for height, then this can even be the end of the match.
Need 13 from 18 balls do the Kiwis with 5 wickets in hand. This should be their game from here.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SIX! Santner may have taken the match in his pocket
16.6
Ziaur Rahman to Santner, SIX. Gifted and dispatched. The attempted yorker turns into a shin-high full toss, and Santner keeps his shape to drive it clean over long-off. That should seal it, leaving Trott looking more than a little puzzled.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rahman finds a much needed boundary!
16.5, Ziaur Rahman to Santner, FOUR. Plenty of timing. It’s wide and a touch short, and Santner shows good patience, waiting for it to arrive before cutting it crisply over cover. The quick outfield does the rest.
Right then, New Zealand Need 28 from 24 balls. Will we have yet another thriller in this T20 World Cup 2026?
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Chapman falls!
15.4, Azmatullah to Chapman, OUT. Afghanistan finally make the breakthrough, though it may have come late. Chapman shuffles across to make room and tries to lift a full ball on leg stump, but doesn’t get enough under it. The drive goes straight to cover, where Rashid Khan takes a comfortable catch.
Mark Chapman c Rashid Khan b Azmatullah Omarzai 28 (17 balls, 2 fours, 1 six), strike rate 164.7.
They are 155/5 in 15.4 overs.
Chapman with consecutive boundaries. First a SIX over midwicket before a boundary past the keeper with the help of a scoop. Brilliant hit. New Zealand- need 32 runs from 30 balls after the end of 15 overs.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell finds a boundary!
13.2, Rashid Khan to Mitchell, FOUR. Inventive stuff. It’s very full on off and Mitchell shuffles his back leg across for balance, then rolls out the reverse sweep, bouncing it wide of short third and away to the fence.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Six, six, four and out!!
12.5, Mohammad Nabi to Seifert, OUT. The big hits end with a mistake. After going six, six and four, Nabi ups the pace to around 100kph and drags it onto leg stump. Seifert rocks back and swivels for the pull but can’t quite get over the ball, sending a top edge looping to deep backward square leg where Omarzai completes the catch.
Tim Seifert c Azmatullah Omarzai b Mohammad Nabi 65 (42 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes), strike rate 154.76.
10.2, Ziaur Rahman to Chapman, FOUR. Back of a length and into the body but Chapman is in control, riding it well and pulling firmly through midwicket to pick up the boundary.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan breaks the stand!
9.2, Rashid Khan to Phillips, OUT. Rashid wins this round in the end. Bowling from the new end, he serves it up very full just outside off, tempting Phillips to go big. Phillips clears the front leg and tries to carve it through cover, but only manages an inside edge that deflects back onto the stumps. Rashid lets out a final roar in triumph. Glenn Phillips b Rashid Khan 42 (25 balls, 7 fours, 1 six), strike rate 168.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: No boundary in that over
No boundary in that over but the Kiwis still manage to find 9 runs in that over, thanks to the no-ball.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: FOUR MORE!! Rashid feeling the heat
6.5, Rashid Khan to Phillips, FOUR. Tries to correct the length but goes too short. Phillips rocks back comfortably and rolls the pull wide of midwicket, beating the fielder to the boundary.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Wlecome to the attack Rashid Khan! SIX!
6.4, Rashid Khan to Phillips, SIX. Pure timing. Rashid overpitches and lands it right in the slot, and Phillips makes him pay. He stretches forward, gets to the pitch and sends it soaring straight back over the bowler’s head for a clean maximum.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What's the equation?
New Zealand- 52/2 after 6 overs. Glenn Phillips- 18* off 14, Tim Seifert-31* off 19.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand bring up their 50 in style!
5.5, Mujeeb to Phillips, FOUR. Just a bit too full and Phillips pounces, striding out decisively and letting his fast hands do the rest. He drills it over mid-off, and the boundary also brings up New Zealand’s fifty.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: FOUR!
5.2, Mujeeb to Phillips, FOUR. Drifts a fraction too straight and Phillips is quick to swivel on it, getting the pull fine past short fine leg. The front-of-the-hand delivery ends up on the front pad line, and it’s helped away neatly for four.
Kiwis- 44/2 after 5 overs. TL Seifert 31* off 19, Phillips- 10* off 8. They need 139 runs from 90 balls.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SIX!! Picked early and punished
4.4, Fazalhaq Farooqi to Seifert, SIX. Picked early and punished. He spots the slower one straight away, makes room by clearing the back leg and swings cleanly through the line, lofting the length ball straight and long for a towering six.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: FOUR! Seifert keeps going
4.3
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Seifert, FOUR. Smart batting. Fazalhaq drags it short as Seifert shapes to advance, but the adjustment is quick. He swivels and whips a forehand-style pull over midwicket, bouncing once before racing past the man in the deep.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SIx runs off Mujeeb's second over
Phillips managing to find the odd boundary, New Zealand get 6 runs off the second Mujeeb over who had scalped twice in his first. They move to 31/2 after 4 overs. Tim Seifert- 19* off 14, Glenn Phillips- 9* off 7.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Second boundary in the over
2.5, Azmatullah to Phillips, FOUR. A touch short on middle and leg, and Phillips sinks deep in his crease, leans back and controls the pull along the ground behind square to find the boundary.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: FOUR!!! Confident shot
2.2, Azmatullah to Seifert, FOUR. Back of a length aimed at the stumps, and Seifert drops slightly before rolling his wrists on the pull. It flies to the left of Atal at deep square leg, who gives chase and dives, but the ball sneaks past and reaches the fence.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand- 14/2 after 2 overs
Phillips 0- (2 balls) and Seifert- 13* off 7, the two Kiwi batters out in the middle. Surely a thrilling game on the cards from here.
NZ vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mujeeb Ur Rahman's double wicket over!!
1.4
Mujeeb to Ravindra, OUT. Absolute beauty, and a golden duck for Rachin. Seam-up on a good length, it swings back in just enough to beat the bat as Ravindra looks to punch straight. Completely undone, he watches the ball crash into the top of off. Mujeeb is off in celebration, sprinting towards square leg in full Imran Tahir mode as teammates rush in with high fives.
Rachin Ravindra b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0 (1 ball), strike rate 0.
1.3
Mujeeb to Allen, OUT. Cleaned up. Allen shapes up for the pull as soon as he sees the length, but this one skids on quicker than expected. He’s already cleared the front leg, misses completely, and the ball crashes into middle and leg. Mujeeb bursts into celebration, pumping the air and roaring as Allen looks back in frustration after nearly hammering the pitch.
Finn Allen b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1 (2 balls), strike rate 50