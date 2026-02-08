New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Match HIGHLIGHTS: New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group D encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, February 8. After opting to bat, Afghanistan posted a formidable 182/6 riding on Gulbadin Naib’s 63. In response, Tim Seifert’s 65 off 42 and Glenn Phillips’ 42 off 25 helped the Kiwis reach their target with 13 balls remaining.

The Black Caps arrived in Chennai after a challenging build-up, having suffered a 4-1 T20I series defeat against India. While the results may dent confidence, the extended exposure to Indian conditions prove valuable.

Playing five matches on turning tracks has given New Zealand’s batters and bowlers a clearer understanding of how to adapt to slower surfaces, an experience that came in handy against a spin-dominant Afghanistan side, especially after Mujeeb ur Rahman took 2 wickets in his first over.

Afghanistan came close

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will rue their chances. The Rashid Khan-led unit enjoyed a solid preparation phase heading into this contest. They were slow to get off the blocks but managed to post a formidable total.

Other than Gulbadin Naib’s 63, Darwish Rasooli’s 20 off 13 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s 14 off 7 had a strike rate in excess of 150. For the Kiwis, Lockie Ferguson picked 2 wickets.

Another win for the chasing side in Chennai

Before this match, there were 3 T20Is that were played in Chennai with 2 of them won by the sides chasing. New Zealand also chased and won, a factor which might play a part in the other fixtures at this venue.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (captain), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (captain), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

