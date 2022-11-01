New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya to lead India; Chetan Sharma announces squads-Check details

For the upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh, chief selector Chetan Sharma announced India’s squads, on Monday. In New Zealand, Hardik Pandya will guide the team in the T20Is. He had led India for the Ireland T20Is in June as well. For the ODI part, Shikhar Dhawan will be the captain. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul (along with a few others) rested for the tour.

In any of the three white-ball squads, Ravichandran Ashwin hasn’t found a place. Dinesh Karthik, the Indian team’s specialist finisher in the T20 World Cup, hasn’t been chosen for the New Zealand T20Is.

For the Bangladesh ODIs and Tests subsequently, Rohit Sharma will be back to lead a near full-strength side. However, Pandya won’t be there. Also, Ravindra Jadeja is set to return there after knee surgery, subject to proving his fitness.

Chetan Sharma said that it is part of workload management and the way players perform. “We are just looking to try a different set of players immediately after the World Cup”, he said and added that doors are open for everybody.

The home series against Australia is scheduled for February 2023. Jasprit Bumrah, who had not played in the T20 World Cup due to a stress reaction of the back, would be back for the home series, the chief selector informed.

🗣️ 🗣️ Mr. @chetans1987, Chairman, All-India Senior Selection Committee speaks about how the workload management of the players is approached. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/RIYIHqslIN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2022

New Zealand T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

New Zealand ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur.