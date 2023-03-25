New Zealand posts 274 in 1st ODI against Sri Lanka

Finn Allen top-scored with 51 and Rachin Ravindra made 49 on debut as New Zealand posted a moderate 274, batting first Saturday in the first one-day international against Sri Lanka at Eden Park.

New Zealand was sent in after losing the toss and was bent from the start on scoring briskly by taking advantage of the short boundaries at Eden Park.

South Africa-born opener Chad Bowes, on debut at 30, struck the first ball of the match and his international career for four to announce that intention. But after reaching 108-2 in the 19th over, New Zealand lost three wickets for 44 runs, its momentum slowed and eventually it fell short of a commanding total.

After Allen, whose fifth ODI half century came from 47 balls, several New Zealand batters made starts but couldn’t go on to produce innings which carried New Zealand to a higher total.

Daryl Mitchell made 47, Glenn Phillips a breezy 39 and Ravindra played and important innings which boosted the New Zealand total before holing out to long off one run short of a debut 50.

Sri Lanka needs to win all three matches in the current series to improve its chances of qualifying automatically for the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year. With that motivation it bowled and fielded well after winning the toss.

Chamika Karunaratne achieved career-best figures of 4-43 while Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara took two wickets each.

Allen paced the early part of the New Zealand innings, striking five fours and two sixes in partnerships with Bowes, Will Young and Tom Latham.

“I think with the base we had we could have looked to push for a bit more but we’re certainly happy with that on that wicket,” Allen said. “I think this pitch has it’s moments. It’s quite good for the bowlers and if we can bowl well it’s a competitive score.”