The race for the next FIFA World Cup broadcasting rights in the United States is gathering pace, with streaming giants Netflix, YouTube and Disney expected to challenge Fox for one of the most valuable media packages in global sport.

According to a CNBC report, FIFA is preparing to begin negotiations for the US rights to the 2030 and 2034 men’s World Cups, with media companies expected to set aside between $1.5 billion and $2 billion for each tournament.

The bidding process, expected to begin within the next three months, could reshape how one of the world’s biggest sporting events is consumed in the United States.

Streaming platforms enter the World Cup race

Netflix, Disney and Alphabet-owned YouTube are all understood to be evaluating bids, while Amazon and Apple are also viewed as potential contenders.

The interest reflects the growing importance of live sport in the streaming industry, where major sporting events remain among the few properties capable of attracting mass live audiences.

Netflix has already strengthened its relationship with FIFA after securing the US rights for the 2027 and 2031 Women’s World Cups, while Amazon owns rights to the UEFA Champions League in the United Kingdom and Apple holds Major League Soccer’s global media rights.

For Disney, a successful bid could see matches broadcast across ESPN and ABC alongside its streaming platforms.

FIFA could bundle English and Spanish rights

One of the biggest changes in the upcoming rights cycle could be FIFA’s decision to sell English- and Spanish-language rights as a single package.

Previous World Cups have split those rights between different broadcasters. Fox currently holds the English-language rights for the 2026 tournament, while NBCUniversal-owned Telemundo controls the Spanish-language coverage.

According to CNBC, FIFA believes a combined package could increase competition among bidders while avoiding audience fragmentation between broadcasters carrying the same matches.

It would also reflect changing viewing habits in the United States, where bilingual audiences increasingly consume content across both English and Spanish platforms.

Why the rights are becoming more valuable

The value of World Cup broadcasting rights has risen sharply over the past decade as live sport has become one of television’s most resilient products.

Fox reportedly paid $485 million for the English-language rights to the 2026 World Cup, while Telemundo is reported to have paid around $600 million for the Spanish-language package.

Industry executives now expect the combined rights for 2030 and 2034 to command well over three times that figure.

The 2026 tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has delivered strong television audiences in North America, reinforcing FIFA’s confidence that future rights packages can command record valuations.

A new era for sports broadcasting

The interest from technology and streaming companies underlines the changing economics of sports media.

For decades, major football tournaments have largely remained the domain of traditional broadcasters. That balance is shifting as streaming platforms seek premium live events capable of attracting subscribers and advertising revenue.

With negotiations set to begin soon, the battle for the 2030 and 2034 FIFA World Cups could become one of the biggest sports media rights contests in recent years, potentially redefining how football’s biggest tournament reaches American audiences.