Neeraj Chopra bags silver at World Athletics Championships, second Indian to achieve feat

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won silver in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, becoming only the second Indian to win a medal at the championships.

The Indian ace registered his best throw of 88.13 m in his fourth attempt.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters won gold. Peters threw 90.21 m in his first attempt before bettering it in his second at 90.46 m. He then registered his best throw of 90.54 m in his sixth attempt to defend his world title. Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic won bronze with a throw of 88.09 m.

Chopra began with a foul before registering a throw of 82.39 m in his second attempt. He improved in his third with 86.37 m. He secured his medal in his fourth attempt, registering 88.13 m to shoot up to second from fourth.

His fouled again in his fifth and sixth attempts. Chopra topped the Group A qualification round and qualified behind Peters for the final.

The Haryana native won Indian athletics’ first-ever track-and-field gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year — only the second Indian to win an individual gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra. Chopra is also only the second Indian — and first man — to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George, who won bronze in 2003.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chopra on his silver medal, describing the feat as a special moment for Indian sports. “This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours,” Modi tweeted.

A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes!



Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the 24-year-old on Facebook. “Congratulations to Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra on winning the silver medal at World Athletics Championships. This is yet another historic achievement. We are all proud of you,” the Wayanad MP wrote on Facebook.

Rohit Yadav, the other Indian in the competition, finished in 10th with a best throw of 78.72m.