India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is set to travel to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow without his coach Jaiveer Chaudhary, after the latter’s name was omitted from the final contingent approved by the Sports Ministry, according to a TOI report.

The omission means Chopra is unlikely to have his coach with him during the athletics competition unless Chaudhary travels privately at the javelin thrower’s own expense. Even then, he would not be accommodated with the official Indian contingent and would have to stay outside the designated team hotel.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.

Coach reunited with Chopra earlier this year

Chaudhary only resumed working with Chopra earlier this year after the reigning world champion ended his association with Czech legend Jan Zelezny, the world record holder in men’s javelin.

The reunion marked a return to familiar territory for Chopra, who had trained under Chaudhary during his formative years before moving on to international coaching setups.

While Chaudhary was left out of the approved delegation, Chopra’s long-time physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha has been included in the government-cleared contingent.

The athletics squad approved for Glasgow consists of 32 athletes, supported by eight coaches and support staff, along with two Extra Team Officials (ETOs).

Chopra had earlier faced uncertainty over his participation because of injury concerns but has since been cleared to compete.

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Sreeshankar’s coach also omitted

Chopra is not the only leading athlete affected by the decision.

According to the report, S Murali, father and long-time coach of national record-holder M Sreeshankar, has also been left out of the approved contingent.

Murali, a former international triple jumper, has coached Sreeshankar throughout his career. Like Chaudhary, he would need to travel privately if he wishes to support his athlete in Glasgow.

Elsewhere, the Sports Ministry approved the inclusion of Jadumani Singh in the men’s 55kg boxing category after initially seeking clarification from the Boxing Federation of India over his selection for both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

Jadumani secured his place by winning the national selection trials in Patiala.

Meanwhile, men’s 70kg boxer Sumit Kundu is awaiting a visa for coach Ved Prakash, with efforts underway through the UK High Commission to resolve the issue before the Games.

Overall, the government has cleared a 191-member Indian contingent, comprising 126 athletes, 56 coaches, managers and support staff, and nine Extra Team Officials.

The ministry has also stated that the nine ETOs will stay outside the official Games accommodation, with their expenses to be met by the Indian Olympic Association. It further clarified that it will not bear the travel or accommodation costs of elected members of the IOA executive committee.