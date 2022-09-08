Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Final Live Streaming: Here’s how you can watch the Olympic medalist scripting history at Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Final Live Streaming: Neeraj Chopra has scored another feather to his hat. The star Olympic medalist is all set to compete for a place in the Grand Final of the Diamond League in Switzerland today. He is aiming to become the first in his country to win the league. Since ace Javelin thrower Anderson Peters, injured himself during a fight on a boat, he will not compete in the league this year. Going by Chopra’s form and ability to perform on a big stage, hopes are high on him.

Diamond League Final is being held at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland on September 8, Thursday. The Javelin Throw event will begin at 11:50 pm IST and be telecasted in India and streamed on Voot App.

Also Read: The business of sports is scoring big

After recovering from a serious injury, which kept him out of the field for a month, he was able to win the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League and was qualified for the finals.

He was not able to participate in the Commonwealth Games due to an injury during his performance at the World Championships in July. He ended up winning silver.

The 24-year-old athlete from India hit his form right away after recovering from his injury. He was able to throw the spear to an impressive 89.08 meters in his first attempt during the event in Lausanne on August 26.

He is looking to win his first Diamond League Finals title. He qualified for the event in 2017 and 2018 as well and finished in seventh and fourth spot respectively. This year in the absence of world champion Anderson Peters, Chopra will be challenged by Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic. His other rival for the finale is Julian Weber (Germany), Curtis Thompson (USA), Patriks Gailums (Latvia), and Leandro Ramos (Portugal).

The culmination of the 12 rounds of the Diamond League, started on Wednesday at the Stadion Letzigrund. It features some of the best track and field athletes from various parts of the world.