The much-anticipated international debut of the 15-year-old batting prodigy has been delayed yet again. Even after a blistering run in domestic cricket, a dominant India A campaign, and a sensational IPL 2026 season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left out of the playing XI for the T20Is against Ireland and the series opener against England.

While fans and experts are vocally demanding that the teenager be given his chance, the team management has opted to stick with seasoned opener Sanju Samson. The decision is rapidly becoming a major talking point, especially as Samson’s struggles in English conditions intensify.

The Contrast: Sooryavanshi’s Sizzling Form vs. Samson’s Slump

The frustration among Indian cricket fans stems from the stark contrast in form between the incumbent opener and the teenager warming the bench.

Sooryavanshi’s Mounting Case

Sooryavanshi didn’t just knock on the selectors’ doors; he practically kicked them down. During IPL 2026, he smashed an astonishing 776 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 237.30 for the Rajasthan Royals, taking home the Player of the Tournament honors. He followed that up with a devastating 29-ball 94 for India A against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla, proving that his game translates seamlessly beyond the IPL.

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Samson’s Turban of Duck Eggs

In contrast, Sanju Samson—who was one of India’s World Cup heroes just four months ago—is currently enduring a horrific run of form in European conditions. His current UK tour has been a total disaster:

[Sanju Samson’s Last 3 T20I Innings – 2026 UK Tour]

vs Ireland (1st T20I): 5 runs

vs Ireland (2nd T20I): 0 (Duck)

vs England (1st T20I): 1 run

TOTAL: 3 Innings | 6 Runs | Average: 2.00

Following his 1-run dismissal against England, fans have flooded social media demanding that the team management stop shielding the 15-year-old and reward pure, unadulterated form.

The Risk of Delay: How the Bench Could Impact Sooryavanshi’s Morale

While the team management argues that they are “protecting” the youngster, keeping a player in the form of his life cooped up on the bench can be a double-edged sword. Elite athletes thrive on momentum. For a teenager who has spent the last six months decimating world-class bowling attacks, sitting on the sidelines watching the senior openers fail repeatedly can inadvertently dent his morale.

Psychologically, a prolonged wait when a player knows he is ready can breed self-doubt or frustration. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate even went on record to admit, “He’s absolutely ready to play international cricket, there’s no doubt about that.” When the coaching staff acknowledges a player’s readiness publicly, failing to back those words with a cap risks stagnating a prodigy’s golden developmental window.

Why Gambhir is Averse to Blooding Sooryavanshi So Early

Despite the public outrage, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer are holding a firm line. Gambhir’s reluctance to hand Sooryavanshi his cap boils down to two deeply ingrained philosophies:

Preventing Burnout and Media Hype: At just 15 years and 90-plus days old, a debut would make Sooryavanshi the youngest senior men’s cricketer in Indian history, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record. Gambhir is fiercely averse to the “superstar culture” and believes exposing a kid to the volatile pressures of international cricket—especially in testing English conditions—could permanently scar his technique if he fails early. Former veteran Cheteshwar Pujara has echoed a version of this caution, suggesting Sooryavanshi may not get an immediate opportunity and that the team may prefer to wait for the right moment rather than pushing him into the XI straightaway.

Dressing Room Stability and Continuity: Gambhir strongly believes that a team cannot be built around popular sentiment or individual hype. Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan earned immense credit by winning the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Dropping an established senior player after just three bad games to accommodate a teenager, in Gambhir’s eyes, would send a toxic message to the dressing room regarding job security and loyalty.

For now, Gambhir is choosing administrative patience over public pressure. But if Sanju Samson’s bat continues to remain silent in the remaining T20Is against England, the team management will find it mathematically and logically impossible to keep India’s 15-year-old savior hidden on the bench.