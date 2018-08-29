​​​
  3. National Sports Day: PM Narendra Modi asks people to give priority to sports, fitness-related activities

National Sports Day: PM Narendra Modi asks people to give priority to sports, fitness-related activities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded sportspersons on National Sports Day and said that this year has been great for Indian sports as country's athletes have excelled in various tournaments.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 29, 2018 11:01 AM
Narendra Modi, sports, fitness, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games 2018, National Sports Day, Dhyan Chand, Dhyan Chand birth anniversary, india Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded sportspersons on National Sports Day and said that this year has been great for Indian sports as country’s athletes have excelled in various tournaments, including in the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. He also asked people to give priority to sports and fitness-related activities, saying it will contribute towards a healthier India.

“I salute all those who have represented India in various sporting events. Their hardwork and resolve has led to several milestones. This year has been great for our sporting fraternity, with the Indian athletes excelling in various tournaments including Asian Games 2018 and CWG,” Modi tweeted. He paid tributes to the Hockey legend Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is commemorated as National Sports Day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top