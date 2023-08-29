National Sports Day 2023: India celebrates Rashtriya Khel Divas to honor birth anniversary of hockey wizard – Know significance, history here

National Sports Day is being celebrated across the country today. National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, who is known for his goal-scoring ability and superb ball control.

The legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand was a three-time Olympic gold medal winner. The recognition of this day was established in 2012. The day also serves as a platform to enhance awareness about the significance of sports and physical activity in day-to-day life.

Significance of National Sports Day

August 29 was commemorated as National Sports Day with an aim to foster sports engagement among the youth of the nation. The day was picked in order to pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, an eminent Indian hockey player, who was born on the same date in 1905.

All about Major Dhyan Chand

Major Dhyan Chand was a three-time Olympic gold medal winner and was part of the Indian hockey team that won gold in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 editions of the Olympics. In his sports career, he represented the country 185 times, in which he scored 570 goals.

Dhyan Chand, also recognised as ‘Wizard of Hockey’, was matched by none in the game of hockey and did wonders to bring glory and happiness to a country. The international newspapers described Dhyan Chand as a ‘magician of hockey’.

PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Major Dhyan Chand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to India’s hockey legend Major Dyan Chand on the 12th National Sports Day.

PM Modi took his X (formerly Twitter) handle to wish the Indian sportspersons on the special day and said, “On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary.”

Assam govt organises state-level cycle rally

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Assam Sports & Youth Welfare Department organized a state-level cycle rally and morning walk in Guwahati in commemoration of the 118th birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

While speaking on the event, Assam Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa said, “In Guwahati, we are celebrating with the rest of India. We had this morning walk as well as cycling on the basis of Fit India.”

(With inputs from PTI)