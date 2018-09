National Sports Awards 2018: Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu to receive prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna – Check full list

Virat Kohli and Mirabai Chanu (AP)

on Thursday announced that Indian cricket captain September 25 . However, the list was already out but the ministry made it official on Thursday . Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was among 20 sportspersons picked for the Arjuna Awards. The Sports Ministryannounced that Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will receive the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna on. However, the list was already out but the ministry made it official. Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was among 20 sportspersons picked for the Arjuna Awards.

According to a PIB release, “Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, the Government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities.”

“The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on 25th September, 2018 ,” the PIB release added.

Here is the full list:-