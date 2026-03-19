Chennai Super Kings (CSK) received a major blow ahead of IPL 2026, with Australian pacer Nathan Ellis will miss the entire season due to a hamstring injury. The timing couldn’t be worse — CSK had already released Matheesha Pathirana after IPL 2025, leaving Ellis as their designated death-overs specialist. With their campaign kicking off against Rajasthan Royals on March 30, the five-time champions are now scrambling for answers in the pace department.

“It is a big blow for us. Ellis is a crucial bowler, especially in the death overs. We are looking at replacements,” said CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan to Sportstar.

The good news? The replacement market has some compelling options — and crucially, several of them are free agents after going unsold at the IPL 2026 auction. Here are five names CSK should be calling right now.

1. Ottoneil Baartman (South Africa)

The standout pick — and arguably the most natural like-for-like replacement on this list. South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj has called Baartman “the best death bowler in the country,” and the numbers back it up. He was a crucial performer as Sunrisers Eastern Cape won back-to-back SA20 titles in 2023 and 2024, and played a key role in South Africa reaching the T20 World Cup final in 2024. An unsold free agent with franchise familiarity through his association with Texas Super Kings — CSK’s sister franchise — the management relationship is already there. This is the most seamless option on the table.

2. Sean Abbott (Australia)

CSK have a well-documented affinity for Australian pacers, and Abbott fits the profile to a tee. His 165 BBL wickets is the most by any individual in the competition’s history — a testament to his consistency and reliability at the death. Accurate, experienced, and unfazed by big-match pressure, Abbott is a natural fit for the yellow brigade. With Ellis out, CSK could do a lot worse than turning to a fellow Australian who knows exactly what is expected of him in that role.

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3. Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

A high-risk, high-reward option. Coetzee was South Africa’s standout performer at the 2023 ODI World Cup, taking the most wickets by any South African bowler in a single World Cup edition. His ability to generate sharp pace and swing makes him a potent weapon, particularly in the powerplay and at the death. His injury record is a genuine concern — he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 and featured in only three matches in SA20 2026 — but if he’s fit, CSK would be getting a serious match-winner. Unsold at the IPL 2026 auction, he’s a free agent waiting for a call.

4. Shamar Joseph (West Indies)

The wildcard — but one with genuine X-factor. Joseph’s international reputation was built in red-ball cricket, most memorably when he took 7/68 in Brisbane to help West Indies beat Australia for the first time in 27 years. But it’s his raw, skiddy pace that makes him dangerous in T20 cricket too. Released by Lucknow Super Giants and unsold at the IPL 2026 auction, he’s available and, if CSK can unlock that pace in the death overs, he could be a genuine surprise package in this campaign.

5. Josh Tongue (England)

The dark horse — but a man in irresistible form. In 11 games for Manchester Originals in The Hundred, Tongue has taken 21 wickets at an average of 13.33, with 14 of those coming in 2025 alone. His steep bounce and ability to hit the deck hard would translate well to Indian conditions, and with limited IPL experience so far, he’d arrive with a serious point to prove. CSK have backed English pacers before — Tongue could be the next in line.

Bonus Pick: Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA)

The man of the moment — and impossible to ignore. At 37, Shadley van Schalkwyk has been the breakout star of the T20 World Cup 2026, becoming the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in just three matches, including four-wicket hauls against both India and Pakistan. Born in Cape Town and now representing the United States, he plays for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC — a franchise in the same Knight Riders family as KKR, CSK’s longtime rivals. His availability would require navigating existing franchise commitments, and his age is a factor for a full IPL campaign. But in terms of current form? No one on this list is hotter right now.

The Comparison Table: Who replaces Ellis?

Candidate T20 Stats (Matches/Wickets) Best Figure Career/Season Economy Primary Tactical Role Shamar Joseph 21 / 24 4/30 9.31 Raw Pace / X-Factor Ottneil Baartman 71 / 101 4/11 6.97 Death Overs / Control Sean Abbott 100+ / 165+* 4/31 7.26* All-rounder / Utility S. van Schalkwyk 18 / 28 4/25 8.62 Variation Specialist Josh Tongue 21 / 29 3/20 9.07 Powerplay / Bounce Gerald Coetzee 43 / 68 4/34 8.3 Middle-overs Enforcer

CSK open their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30.