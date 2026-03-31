In the history of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), fast bowlers have been fined for ball-tampering, slow over-rates and even late-night curfews. But Naseem Shah just set a new, staggering record- a PKR 20 million ($72,000) penalty for a single, deleted sentence on social media.

The fine, imposed on Monday, follows a controversial post regarding Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during the PSL 2026 opening ceremony. While the tweet was deleted within minutes, the fallout is expected to last for the rest of the season.

The “Queen at Lord’s” Jibe

The controversy began when Maryam Nawaz was invited as the guest of honour at a spectator-less Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, a move necessitated by the ongoing regional fuel crisis. Naseem, currently spearheading the Rawalpindi Pindiz attack, reportedly posted:

“Why is she treated like the queen at Lord’s?”

The post was a pointed critique of the VIP culture during a tournament where ordinary fans have been barred from attending to conserve energy.

Largest fine in history

PKR 20 million represents a massive chunk of a top-tier central contract. An ESPN report confirmed it to be the largest fine in history. By comparison, all-rounder Aamer Jamal was fined only PKR 1 million last year for a political slogan. The PCB is sending a clear message: Political commentary is now the most expensive mistake a player can make.

Naseem’s immediate claim that his account was “temporarily hacked” was dismissed by the PCB’s disciplinary committee. The board even went a step further, blacklisting Naseem’s social media adviser. This sets a precedent where players are now legally and financially responsible for every pixel uploaded by their teams.

What is PCB’s stance

In an official statement, the board emphasised that Naseem breached Clause 2.23 of the Code of Conduct, which prohibits public criticism of board officials, sponsors or government stakeholders.

“The PCB remains committed to upholding professional standards and the integrity of the game. Contractual discipline is non-negotiable.”

Naseem issues unconditional apology

Naseem has issued an unconditional apology, but the damage to his wallet and his relationship with the board is done. He is set to take the field against Karachi Kings on Thursday (April 2).