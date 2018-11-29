My patriotism doubted, darkest day of my life: Mithali Raj lashes out at coach Ramesh Powar’s accusations

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 1:48 PM

Mithali Raj today lashed out at the national women's team coach Ramesh Powar's accusations against her in a report submitted to BCCI earlier.

Former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj today lashed out at the national women’s team coach Ramesh Powar’s accusations against her in a report submitted to BCCI earlier. Taking to Twitter, the senior cricketer said that all her hard work in last 20 years of playing for the country has gone in vain.

The 35-year-old was left out of the World T20 semifinal against England raising a lot of eyebrows after India’s eight-wicket defeat. She was left out of playing 11 even after scoring back-to-back half centuries in the group stage of the tournament held in the West Indies.

“I’m deeply saddened and hurt by the aspersions cast on me. My commitment to the game and 20 years of playing for my country. The hard work, sweat, in vain. Today, my patriotism (is) doubted, my skill set questioned and all the mud slinging – it’s the darkest day of my life. May God give strength,” she tweeted on Thursday.

In his report to BCCI, Powar had accused the cricketer of “blackmailing” and “pressurising coaches”. He also accused Raj of not playing for the country, but chasing “own milestones” during the tournament.

“Mithali Raj – a senior player in the team. Minimum inputs in team meetings not a single word of appreciation after finishing at the top of the table. Could not understand and adapt to team plan. Ignored her role and batted for own milestones. Lack of keeping the momentum going which was putting extra pressure on other batters,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Mithali Raj got support from Sunil Gavaskar, who said that a player of her experience should not have been dropped from the crucial semi final. The cricket legend said that it was difficult to comment from a distance on Powar’s role but added reason that was given for Mithali’s dropping was wrong.

He added that even as team management said they wanted to continue with the same team, that was not the good excuse and someone like Mithali Raj could not be dropped.

