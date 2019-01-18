Mumbai Under-16 skipper Musheer Khan gets 3-year ban for obscene behaviour

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has penalised a teenage cricketer on charges of indiscipline during a Vijay Merchant tournament match. According to a report in The Indian Express, the MCA has banned its under-16 team captain Musheer Khan for three years for display of “ugliest behaviour against a teammate” during a match at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh a few weeks ago.

Khan’s teammate Vedanta Gadia had lodged a complaint about his obscene behaviour on the sidelines of the quarterfinal game. Khan is the younger brother of India U-19 and Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan.

The MCA then sought a formal report from team manager Vighnesh Kadam. Later, an inquiry was ordered into the incident.

On Thursday, the ad-hoc committee met in the MCA where Gadia, Khan, manager, coach Sandesh Kawle, selector Atun Ranade, team members Varun Rao and Saurabh Singh were called. The committee found Khan guilty of misconduct and said that his behaviour brought disrepute to the association.

The MCA then passed a ruling suspending Khan for three years from active cricket with immediate effect, meaning Khan can only play for Mumbai in 2022.

“It was also noted that you have failed in your duties as captain of the team by resorting to the ugliest behaviour which has shocked the entire team and the committee. In fact this incident also affected the team atmosphere and is against the very principles of sportsmanship and healthy atmosphere amongst the team members,” MCA chief executive CS Naik and Professor Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar said in a letter sent to Khan.

It is probably the first time that the MCA has banned a under-16 player. Earlier, the MCA had suspended under-19 players two matches.

The development comes close on the heels of BCCI suspending Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for two games after their controversial statement during a television chat show triggered a controversy.