‘Mumbai skies are weeping for Japan’: Anand Mahindra’s heartfelt tweet after Asian team’s exit from FIFA WC

Japan stood still as the country was knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2018 on Monday night after a last-minute goal from Belgium’s Nacer Chadli. The Asian country which is ranked 61st in FIFA rankings played well above its weight against third-ranked Belgium and its spirit and fight were appreciated by people from across the globe despite the loss. The chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra, who is closely following the tournament also joined the long list of football fans who could not help but salute Japan for the memorable performance.

In a tweet, Mahindra said that it is raining in Mumbai as the city skies are weeping for Japan. He applauded the team’s effort and added that sometimes sport can be cruel too. “Sport is noble, Sport is uplifting. Yes & yes. But Sport can be cruel too, I have to admit. Today, Mumbai skies are grey and pouring with rain & I feel they are weeping for Japan. To all my Japanese friends:I stand & applaud you & your magnificent team today,” the tweet read.

It was a closely contested match between the two sides. After the first half ended at 0-0 with Belgium creating more chances, an inspired Japan scored two quick goals at the beginning of the second half, leaving Roberto Martinez stunned.

Sport is noble, Sport is uplifting. Yes & yes. But Sport can be cruel too, I have to admit. Today,Mumbai skies are grey and pouring with rain & I feel they are weeping for Japan. To all my Japanese friends:I stand & applaud you & your magnificent team today.. pic.twitter.com/Ogp31Hl325 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 3, 2018

However, Belgium pulled off probably the best comeback of the tournament so far. Trailing 2-0, Vertonghen scored with a header in the 69th minute that appeared to be a cross but somehow dropped in under the bar. Five minutes later, substitute Marouane Fellaini headed in another from Eden Hazard’s cross.

Chaldi, who came on as a substitute in the 65th, decided it with virtually the last kick of the game in the fourth minute of injury time. Belgium goalkeeper Thibault Courtois started a counter-attack right from the back as Thomas Meunier’s ball was allowed to roll by Romelu Lukaku for Chaldi to tap in with his left foot from 7 yards.

Belgium became the first team to overturn a two-goal deficit in a World Cup knockout match since West Germany beat England in extra time at the 1970 tournament. The last team to do it in regulation time was when Portugal beat North Korea in the 1966 quarterfinals.

