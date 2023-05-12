MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit and Co to take on Hardik’s titans at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: As the day advances into the evening, the fizzy Friday will cork up the talents of cricketing titans. For cricket lovers, it is get, set and go spirit as the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will this evening, 7:30 pm, feature the clash between Mumbai Indian and Gujarat Titans at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans locked their horns earlier in the IPL 2023, where ‘Kung Fu Pandya’-led team registered a devastating 55-run victory against the brigade of Hitman.

MI currently holds the third position in the points table as they have bagged six victories in 11 matches. Today’s IPL match is quite significant for the Mumbai-based side as the triumph in the game will enhance their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. MI look oozing out confidence as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by outstandingly chasing down a target of 200 runs in merely 16.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 12 May 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 57 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

