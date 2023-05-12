scorecardresearch
MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit and Co to take on Hardik's titans at Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2023 Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match Today: MI currently holds the third position in the points table as they have bagged six victories in 11 matches.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans locked their horns earlier in the IPL 2023, where ‘Kung Fu Pandya’-led team emerged victorious. (File Image)
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: As the day advances into the evening, the fizzy Friday will cork up the talents of cricketing titans. For cricket lovers, it is get, set and go spirit as the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will this evening, 7:30 pm, feature the clash between Mumbai Indian and Gujarat Titans at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans locked their horns earlier in the IPL 2023, where ‘Kung Fu Pandya’-led team registered a devastating 55-run victory against the brigade of Hitman. 

MI currently holds the third position in the points table as they have bagged six victories in 11 matches. Today’s IPL match is quite significant for the Mumbai-based side as the triumph in the game will enhance their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. MI look oozing out confidence as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by outstandingly chasing down a target of 200 runs in merely 16.3 overs with six wickets in hand. 

Indian Premier League, 2023Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai   12 May 2023

Mumbai Indians 

vs

Gujarat Titans  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 57 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

18:52 (IST) 12 May 2023
MI vs GT Live Score Updates: Head to head clash

The two teams have only faced off twice: in Brabourne 2022, MI prevailed by a score of five runs, and in Ahmedabad 2023, GT triumphed by a score of 55 runs. The current match-up is 1-1, but these sides have never played at the Wankhede before.

18:45 (IST) 12 May 2023
MI vs GT Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans Probable XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

18:44 (IST) 12 May 2023
MI vs GT Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians Probable XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

18:40 (IST) 12 May 2023
MI vs GT Live Score Updates: Welcome to the live coverage

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of MI vs GT from Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Today’s IPL match is quite significant for the Mumbai-based side as the triumph in the game will enhance their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The match will start at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at around 7 pm IST.

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 18:36 IST

Stock Market