Mumbai Indians release 10 players including JP Duminy, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 5:04 PM

Mumbai Indians have released 10 players including some big names like JP Duminy, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019 player auction.

mumbai indians, mumbai indians retained players, mumbai indians retained players list, ipl, ipl 2019, indian premier league, sports news, cricket newsRohit Sharma, who has guided the side to three IPL titles so far, will continue to lead the team. (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians have released 10 players including some big names like JP Duminy, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019 player auction. The list of players released by the franchise includes one capped, five uncapped and four international players. Apart from the above-mentioned names, Akila Dananjaya is another overseas star that the franchise has allowed to go.

The other players released are Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon. The franchise has maintained a total of 18 players including all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy and Suryakumar Yadav.

The overseas players retained by Mumbai Indians are Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, destructive opener Evin Lewis and Kiwi pair of Mitchell McClenaghan and Adam Milne. The franchise has also retained Australia’s T20 specialist Jason Behrendorff who missed the entire season this year due to an injury.

“The management has also backed Australia’s T20 specialist Jason Behrendorff after the left-arm quick was recalled to the national side to face the Proteas,” Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

Rohit Sharma, who has guided the side to three IPL titles so far, will continue to lead the team.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.

Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.

