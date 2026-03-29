The five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set for an exciting 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Led by Hardik Pandya, the team in blue and gold will aim to win the title again after lifting it in 2020.

MI have a strong and experienced squad including top players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. With such big names in the team their chances of winning the 2026 title look very good.

The team will also depend on young players and smart strategies to perform consistently throughout the season and handle tough competition from other teams.

MI Full Schedule: Dates and venues

Mumbai Indians will begin their season at their home ground Wankhede Stadium, on March 29. The schedule includes exciting matches at home and some tough games away including the highly awaited “El Clasico” clash against Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indian (MI) full schedule

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 29 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai (Wankhede) 7:30 PM April 04 Delhi Capitals Delhi 3:30 PM April 07 Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 7:30 PM April 12 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai (Wankhede) 7:30 PM April 16 Punjab Kings Mumbai (Wankhede) 7:30 PM April 20 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 23 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai (Wankhede) 7:30 PM April 29 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai (Wankhede) 7:30 PM May 02 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 7:30 PM May 04 Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai (Wankhede) 7:30 PM May 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Raipur 7:30 PM May 14 Punjab Kings Dharamsala 7:30 PM May 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 7:30 PM May 24 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai (Wankhede) 3:30 PM

The Hardik Pandya Era: leadership and squad

Hardik Pandya will continue to captain Mumbai Indians, with strong support from experienced coaches like Mahela Jayawardene and Lasith Malinga.

The 2026 squad looks well-balanced with powerful overseas players such as Will Jacks and Sherfane Rutherford along with the return of Trent Boult and Quinton de Kock.

The team’s success will largely depend on how well Pandya works with the experienced trio of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

If the bowling attack, led by Bumrah and Mitchell Santner performs well and handles the batting friendly pitches at Wankhede MI can strongly push for a place in the playoffs.