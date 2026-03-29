The five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI)  are all set for an exciting 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Led by Hardik Pandya, the team in blue and gold will aim to win the title again after lifting it in 2020.

MI have a strong and experienced squad  including top players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. With such big names in the team their chances of winning the 2026 title look very good.

The team will also depend on young players and smart strategies to perform consistently throughout the season and handle tough competition from other teams.

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MI Full Schedule: Dates and venues

Mumbai Indians will begin their season at their home ground Wankhede Stadium, on March 29. The schedule includes exciting matches at home and some tough games away including the highly awaited “El Clasico” clash against Chennai Super Kings.

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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indian (MI) full schedule

DateOpponentVenueTime (IST)
March 29Kolkata Knight RidersMumbai (Wankhede)7:30 PM
April 04Delhi CapitalsDelhi3:30 PM
April 07Rajasthan RoyalsGuwahati7:30 PM
April 12Royal Challengers BengaluruMumbai (Wankhede)7:30 PM
April 16Punjab KingsMumbai (Wankhede)7:30 PM
April 20Gujarat TitansAhmedabad7:30 PM
April 23Chennai Super KingsMumbai (Wankhede)7:30 PM
April 29Sunrisers HyderabadMumbai (Wankhede)7:30 PM
May 02Chennai Super KingsChennai7:30 PM
May 04Lucknow Super GiantsMumbai (Wankhede)7:30 PM
May 10Royal Challengers BengaluruRaipur7:30 PM
May 14Punjab KingsDharamsala7:30 PM
May 20Kolkata Knight RidersKolkata7:30 PM
May 24Rajasthan RoyalsMumbai (Wankhede)3:30 PM

The Hardik Pandya Era: leadership and squad

Hardik Pandya will continue to captain Mumbai Indians, with strong support from experienced coaches like Mahela Jayawardene and Lasith Malinga.

The 2026 squad looks well-balanced with powerful overseas players such as Will Jacks and Sherfane Rutherford along with the return of Trent Boult and Quinton de Kock.

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The team’s success will largely depend on how well Pandya works with the experienced trio of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

If the bowling attack, led by Bumrah and Mitchell Santner performs well and handles the batting friendly pitches at Wankhede MI can strongly push for a place in the playoffs.